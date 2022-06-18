V Rising har nå solgt to millioner eksemplarer

HQ

Vampyrspillet V Rising fortsetter å høste stor suksess. Svenske Stunlock Studios har annonsert at det blodsugende eventyret har passert to millioner solgte eksemplarer, og spillet har kun vært i Early Access i rundt en måned. Dette er hva sjefen Rickard Frisegård sier om suksessen:

"We at Stunlock are very proud of the amazing start V Rising has made since launching on Early Access. Our goal is to make the best vampire game possible and this is a clear indicator we are on the right path. We will strive to reward our players with a new, ground breaking survival experience and also satiate any bloodlust."