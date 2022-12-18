Valve ønsker å lage en ny Steam Controller

HQ

Det er nå omtrent tre år siden den første Steam Controller gikk ut av produksjon, og mange har savnet dens unike funksjonalitet. Valve solgte rundt 1,6 millioner av dem, noe som kan vitne om at publikummet var ganske lite, men noe tyder på at de har lyst til å prøve igjen.

I et intervju med The Verge forteller en av designerne bak Steam Deck og Steam Controller følgende:

"Yeah, we want to make it happen, it's just a question of how and when. I think it's likely that we'll explore that because it's something we wanted as well. Right now, we're focusing on the Deck, so it's a little bit of the same thing as the micro console question: it's definitely something where we'd be excited to work with a third party or explore ourselves. Right now the fact that all the Steam Decks can play the same games and that we have one target for users to understand what kind of performance level to expect when you're playing and for developers to understand what to target... there's a lot of value in having that one spec."

