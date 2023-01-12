Vi får kanskje aldri en iPhone SE 4

HQ

Ideen med en iPhone SE er egentlig ganske smart, å kutte ut noen av de villere funksjonene for å tilby forbrukerne en tilnærming til økosystemet til en billigere pris. Men noe tyder på at den siste SE-en egentlig ikke har resonnert med folket.

Den respekterte analytikeren Ming-Chi Kuo hevder nemlig at salgstallene for forrige SE har vært lavere enn forventet, og derfor spøker det med planene for en SE 4.

"Due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm's, Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of iPhone SE 4. However, the cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024."

Du kan argumentere for at SE-salget har sviktet fordi de fortsetter å bruke en gammeldags design som har mange, mange år bak seg, men hva tror du?