Vi snakker med Lenovos John Miedema om Legion Gen 7s bedre batteri

HQ

Vi tok nylig turen innom Milano for å få en eksklusiv titt på Lenovos Legion Gen 7-serie av gaming-laptoper før de kommer på markedet.

Disse ble avslørt forrige måned, og lanseres neste måned, og under kan du se dem i aksjon via vårt eksklusive intervju med EMEA Gaming-sjefen John Miedema på Spazio Lenovo.

HQ

"We spend a lot of time getting to cooling right, and even better than before. What we did was drill even more holes on the C-deck -the keyboard area- to get cool air into the notebook and to get the hot air out. We've embedded, under-key vents to get the airflow even more up to a higher level, to get all that cooling and all that gaming goodness out of that Nvidia GPU, the Intel CPU, or the AMD CPU and GPU," forklarer Miedema om forskjellene.

Lenovo blærer sig også med at de har forøget batterikapaciteten. Faktisk har de den største i 16 tommerfeltet. Ifølge Miedema ser det således ud:

"We're bundling 99.99 Whr batteries, which is 00.1 below the maximum level of 100 watt-hours. That is the one you are permitted to still bring in on a plane (laughs). So we want to have that long battery life on Slim and we'll have that good enough battery life on performance, so the times where you can get by with 1-hour battery life on a really good gaming notebook are behind us. We still need to give that decent battery life, but again differentiation between Slim (stylish or under-the-radar stealth) and savage is all about performance".