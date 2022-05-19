Vi unboxer Fanatec BMW Podium M4 GT3

HQ

Det er litt over 18 måneder siden nå at den tyske simracinggiganten Fanatec annonserte rattet Podium BMW M4 GT3, som ikke er et videospillratt, ikke en kopi heller, men det faktiske rattet fra BMW Motorsports GT3-biler. Det samme som racerførerne deres i dag bruker i ekte racing, noe som fikk hele simracingverdenen til å gispe av glede. 18 måneder senere er det endelig her, og Gamereactor er blant de første i verden som får tak i dette dyre rattet til omtrent 15 000 kroner(!). I løpet av dagen har vi filmen en Quick Look der vi unboxer det og sjekker det ut, men den blir ikke publisert før i morgen. Inntil da kan du nøye deg med noen bilder vi tok av herligheten.

15 000 kroner koster det om du vil kjøpe det, men du må vente til tidligst 25. november før du får det.

31 centimeter bred og 21 centimeter i høyden. Et skikkelig GT-ratt med andre ord.

Kroppen er fullstendig laget av karbonfiberkompositt. Ren racing-erotikk.

Dette rattet er utviklet av Fanatec og BMW Motorsport, i et samarbeid som mest sannsynlig vil føre til morsommere simracing..

1,7 kilo veier det.

Her hos Gamereactor gleder vi oss selvfølgelig til å anmelde dette premium-rattet i juni.

Fanatecs quick release-løsning skal byttes ut til høsten og da får alle som kjøpte dette rattet en sendt hjem med UPS, uten ekstra kostnad.

This is not a replica.

Developed together with BMW M Motorsport, the Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3 is the actual wheel made for the 2022 BMW M4 GT3 race car.

It doesn't get more authentic than this. For the first time in sim racing history, a steering wheel has been developed for both a real race car and for sim racing. Your search for realism ends here.

What you buy on this page is 100% what we designed for BMW M Motorsport. We manufacture the steering wheel for every BMW M4 GT3, and you can own one too.

More than meets the eye.

The M4 GT3 wheel is covered in features, some of which are not obvious at a glance, such as dual-action magnetic shifters, dual-analogue clutch paddles with adjustable travel, two extra rear-mounted buttons, and the D-pad hidden under the BMW logo.

An array of 12 front-facing buttons plus 2 more at the rear are perfectly placed for quick access. Dual-action (push/pull) magnetic shifters allow upshifting and downshifting on the same paddle, or they can function as four separate inputs. The grip-mounted rotary encoders have a strong, positive click, using Hall sensors for precision and reliability.

The RGB LEDs behind all 12 front-facing buttons plus backlit multi-position switches means you'll always find the right input in the heat of competition. Programmable via CAN bus in the real car, and via FanaLab on your PC, the backlit buttons can even function as RevLEDs or tyre slip indicators.