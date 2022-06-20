Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty er en Soulslike i stil med Nioh

Et av de mange spillene som ble avslørt under Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase var en helt ny spillserie fra Team Ninja ved navn Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Mange hadde nok forventet at Nioh-serien ville fortsette, men noe tyder i det minste på at de to spillseriene har mye til felles.

I et intervju med IGN forklarer produsent Fumihiko Yasuda at det nye spillet faktisk er en såkalt "Soulslike" i stil med Nioh-serien, så det er ikke så mye som kommer til å endre seg gameplay-messig:

"Making it a challenging game was something we had decided from the beginning. With all the legendary heroes of the Three Kingdoms period, it can come across as somewhat campy, but in reality it was a time of war and devastation. It was a dark period in which people were constantly fighting, which is a great match for a Soulslike game. Being set in China, Wo Long is more massive in scale compared to our previous games set in Japan, which allowed us to show a more severe and dark world. The same can be said for the difficulty. There's no doubt this will be an extremely challenging and demanding game, but we've come up with new ways to approach that difficulty. In that regard, players can look forward to a type of satisfaction that wasn't present in earlier Team NINJA titles."

Du kan se traileren nedenfor.