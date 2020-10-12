Norsk
Følg oss
nyheter
Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein-spillene er på tilbud for å feire MachineGames' tiårsjubileum

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser

MachineGames har virkelig klart å gjøre Wolfenstein til en relevant spillserie igjen, og i anledning utviklerens tiårsjubileum selges spillene med generøse avslag på samtlige plattformer. Her har du en komplett oversikt:

<em>Xbox: October 13-20
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - 60% discount

Steam: October 8-12
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Season Pass - 33% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 35% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot VR - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - 46% off

PlayStation: September 30 - October 14
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off

PlayStation: October 14-28
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 50% off

Switch: October 10-17
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 50% off</em>

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Relaterte tekster

Wolfenstein: The New OrderScore

Wolfenstein: The New Order
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Tor Erik Dahl

De svenske utviklerne i Machine Games har tatt på seg oppgaven med å blåse nytt liv i nazislakteren B.J. Blazkowicz, og redaktøren har sjekket om de lykkes...

Skuespiller røpet Wolfenstein-oppfølger

Skuespiller røpet Wolfenstein-oppfølger
NYHET. Skrevet av Tor Erik Dahl

Alicja Bachleda-Curuś er skuespilleren som ga sin stemme til Anya Oliwa i Machine Games' Wolfenstein: The New Order. Til tross for at spillet har blitt en suksess, har vi...



Loading next content


Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.