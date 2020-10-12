Wolfenstein-spillene er på tilbud for å feire MachineGames' tiårsjubileum

MachineGames har virkelig klart å gjøre Wolfenstein til en relevant spillserie igjen, og i anledning utviklerens tiårsjubileum selges spillene med generøse avslag på samtlige plattformer. Her har du en komplett oversikt:
<em>Xbox: October 13-20
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - 60% discount
Steam: October 8-12
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Season Pass - 33% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 35% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot VR - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - 46% off
PlayStation: September 30 - October 14
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition - 67% off
PlayStation: October 14-28
Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - 50% off
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 50% off
Switch: October 10-17
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 50% off</em>
