Xbox Studios-sjef: Starfield er ikke bare Skyrim i verdensrommet

HQ

Bethesda Game Studios sine spill er naturligvis forskjellige, men de har også noen åpenbare fellestrekk. Derfor har mange fans beskrevet Starfield som "Skyrim i verdensrommet", og dette er både kritikk og ros.

Men hvis du spør Xbox Studios-sjef Matt Booty, er det faktisk mye, mye mer enn det basert på det han har sett demonstrert. I den nyeste episoden av Friends per Second sier han følgende:

"I'm confident that he's not going to sit still on what was built before. It's not his approach to come in and reskin something. There's going to be an awful lot of things that move forward with this game. I think there's going to be an awful lot of new stuff that Bethesda fans and Todd Howard fans have not seen, brought to the game. I know just from checking in with them the team is hard at work to get that thing all buttoned up and put together. I'm fortunate enough to be involved in the status reports and things, and it's just fun watching them iterate through that level of polish on the game right now."

Booty slo også fast at Starfield kommer etter Redfall, som heller ikke har fått noen lanseringsdato ennå, så noe tyder på at det blir nærmere sommeren enn først antatt.