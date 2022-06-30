Xbox-sjef hevder det ikke lenger er noe "crunch-kultur" hos Bethesda

HQ

For noen uker siden publiserte Kotaku en ganske skremmende rapport om arbeidsforholdene på Bethesda Game Studios under utviklingen av Fallout 76, der det ble fortalt om sjokkerende dårlige vilkår og kompensasjon, og mye overtid. Om du spør de nye eierne fra Microsoft har ting imidlertid blitt forandret til det bedre.

Ifølge Kotaku holdt Xbox Game Studios-sjef Matt Booty nylig en Q&A for hele selskapet hvor han spesifikt tok for seg denne rapporten, og her hevdet han at såkalt crunch-kultur hører fortiden til:

"The challenge with a lot of these articles is that they look backwards, sometimes pretty far back in time. Back then, it was just a part of the industry. I don't say that to justify it, I'm just saying it was part of the culture of the industry. I literally slept under my desk early in my career. And we looked at that like a badge of honor.

I know from talking to Bethesda leadership that we do not have a situation where people are crunching and we've got this bullying atmosphere... I'm confident about that."

Han virker ganske sikker på sin sak, men vi får se om han har rett når rapportene om ferdigstillingen av Starfield begynner å dukke opp.