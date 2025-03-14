100 Thieves reveals Marvel Rivals roster

HQ

We have known that 100 Thieves was entertaining competitive Marvel Rivals for some time now, as back in February the organisation announced its plans to field a roster in the scene. However, we've had to wait quite a while before meeting this team, something we can now finally report on.

100 Thieves has revealed its Marvel Rivals squad, with this made up of seven players, a coach, and a manager. Specifically, it's the former Team Mutants who are joining the organisation, a team that first made its appearance yesterday at the Marvel Rivals North American Invitational tournament, which runs until March 23rd.

As per who makes up this team, the roster is as follows:



Anthony "delenaa" Rosa



Harvey "hxrvey" Scattergood



James "SJP" Hudson



Eric "TTK" Arraiga



Marschal "Terra" Weaver



Vincent "Vinnie" Scarantine



Huu "Billion" Ngo



Joshua "Tensa" Small as the coach



"BlueJae" as the manager



Speaking about joining Marvel Rivals, 100 Thieves founder Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag stated: "Ladies and gentlemen, I am fired up, we struck hard and decisively with this roster, and I think the Marvel Rivals community is going to be too. Marvel Rivals is a once-in-a-generation gaming title and I'm thrilled to see how this talented team, with their already impressive wins, will perform."

How far do you think this roster will go in competitive Marvel Rivals?