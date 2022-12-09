Alle vinnerne fra The Game Awards 2022

Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.
Nattens The Game Awards besto ikke bare av en drøss med spennende trailere og annonseringer. Hovedpoenget med sendingen er jo i utgangspunktet å være spillindustriens svar på Oscar-utdelingen, så en rekke årets spill-kåringer ble også gjort. I stedet for å tvinge deg til å se den tre timer lange sendingen tenkte jeg det kunne være greit å avsløre vinnerne her. Vinnerne er de med uthevet tekst.
Best Adaption
Arcane: League of Legends
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
Best Mobile Game
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap
Tower of Fantasy
Best VR/AR Game
After The Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss: Book II
Red Matter 2
Innovation in Accessibility
As Dusk Falls
God of War: Ragnarök
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us: Part I
The Quarry
Games for Impact
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls
Citizen Sleeper
Endling: Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Art Direction
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray
Best Score & Music
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Metal: Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
Ashly Burch som Aloy i Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney som Amicia i A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge som Kratos i God of War: Ragnarök
Manon Gage som Marissa i Immortality
Sunny Suljic som Atreus i God of War: Ragnarök
Best Narrative
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Debut Indie Game
Neon White
Norco
Stray
Tunic
Vampire Survivors
Best Indie Game
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray
Tunic
Best Multiplayer Game
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
MultiVersus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Action Game
Bayonetta 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic
Best Family Game
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
Best Fighting Game
DNF Duel
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
MultiVersus
Sifu
The King of Fighters XV
Best Roleplaying Game
Elden Ring
Live A Live
Pokémon Legends Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Total War: Warhammer III
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing Game
F1 22
FIFA 23
Gran Turismo 7
NBA 2K23
OlliOlli World
Best Game Direction
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray
Game of the Year
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Most Anticipated Game
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Content Creator of the Year
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Best Community Support
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
Så har vi selvsagt esports-kategoriene:
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best Esports Team
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant)
Best Esports Coach
Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
Best Esports Event
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022
Hvilke spill synes du fikk som fortjent, og hvilke overrasker?