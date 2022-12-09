Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Alle vinnerne fra The Game Awards 2022

HQ

Nattens The Game Awards besto ikke bare av en drøss med spennende trailere og annonseringer. Hovedpoenget med sendingen er jo i utgangspunktet å være spillindustriens svar på Oscar-utdelingen, så en rekke årets spill-kåringer ble også gjort. I stedet for å tvinge deg til å se den tre timer lange sendingen tenkte jeg det kunne være greit å avsløre vinnerne her. Vinnerne er de med uthevet tekst.

Best Adaption


  • Arcane: League of Legends

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

  • Cuphead Show!

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2

  • Uncharted

Best Mobile Game


  • Apex Legends Mobile

  • Diablo Immortal

  • Genshin Impact

  • Marvel Snap

  • Tower of Fantasy

Best VR/AR Game


  • After The Fall

  • Among Us VR

  • Bonelab

  • Moss: Book II

  • Red Matter 2

Innovation in Accessibility


  • As Dusk Falls

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Return to Monkey Island

  • The Last of Us: Part I

  • The Quarry

Games for Impact


  • A Memoir Blue

  • As Dusk Falls

  • Citizen Sleeper

  • Endling: Extinction is Forever

  • Hindsight

  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Art Direction


  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Scorn

  • Stray

Best Score & Music


  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Metal: Hellsinger

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design


  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Gran Turismo 7

  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance


  • Ashly Burch som Aloy i Horizon Forbidden West

  • Charlotte McBurney som Amicia i A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Christopher Judge som Kratos i God of War: Ragnarök

  • Manon Gage som Marissa i Immortality

  • Sunny Suljic som Atreus i God of War: Ragnarök

Best Narrative


  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Immortality

Best Ongoing Game


  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Genshin Impact

Best Debut Indie Game


  • Neon White

  • Norco

  • Stray

  • Tunic

  • Vampire Survivors

Best Indie Game


  • Cult of the Lamb

  • Neon White

  • Sifu

  • Stray

  • Tunic

Best Multiplayer Game


  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  • MultiVersus

  • Overwatch 2

  • Splatoon 3

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action Game


  • Bayonetta 3

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  • Neon White

  • Sifu

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game


  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Stray

  • Tunic

Best Family Game


  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

  • Nintendo Switch Sports

  • Splatoon 3

Best Fighting Game


  • DNF Duel

  • Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

  • MultiVersus

  • Sifu

  • The King of Fighters XV

Best Roleplaying Game


  • Elden Ring

  • Live A Live

  • Pokémon Legends Arceus

  • Triangle Strategy

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Sim/Strategy Game


  • Dune: Spice Wars

  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

  • Total War: Warhammer III

  • Two Point Campus

  • Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing Game


  • F1 22

  • FIFA 23

  • Gran Turismo 7

  • NBA 2K23

  • OlliOlli World

Best Game Direction


  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Immortality

  • Stray

Game of the Year


  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Elden Ring

  • God of War: Ragnarök

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Stray

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Most Anticipated Game


  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Hogwarts Legacy

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Starfield

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Content Creator of the Year


  • Karl Jacobs

  • Ludwig

  • Nibellion

  • Nobru

  • QTCinderella

Best Community Support


  • Apex Legends

  • Destiny 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

Så har vi selvsagt esports-kategoriene:

Best Esports Game


  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • Rocket League

  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete


  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

  • Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)

  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

  • Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team


  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

  • Gen.G (League of Legends)

  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

  • LOUD (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach


  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

  • Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)

  • Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)

  • Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

  • Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event


  • EVO 2022

  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship

  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022

  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

  • Valorant Champions 2022

Hvilke spill synes du fikk som fortjent, og hvilke overrasker?

