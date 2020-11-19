Alt som er nytt i Halo: The Master Chief Collection på Xbox Series

Du ser på Annonser

Om du planlegger å spille Halo: The Master Chief Collection i kveld for å sjekke ut alle nye forbedringer som akkurat har blitt sluppet til Xbox Series X, så anbefaler vi at du setter i gang med det samme. Den nødvendige patchen er nemlig 42 gigabyte stor, og forandrer mye. Blant annet kan du spille i 4K samt både 60 og 120 bilder i sekundet (1080p med Xbox Series S), men det kommer også flere forbedringer.

Nedenfor finner du listen over alle nyhetene, klipt ut fra Halo Waypoint:

New Features

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been optimized to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Below is a breakdown of the features available on Xbox Series X|S:

• Improved resolution

- Xbox Series X: 4K resolution at 60 or 120Hz in both single player and two player split screen modes

- Xbox Series S: 1080p resolution at 60 or 120Hz in both single player and two player split screen modes

• Both Xbox Series X and Series S will run similar "enhanced" graphics settings as PC

• Field of View (FOV) can be adjusted via a slider that ranges from 70 to 120 degrees

- Adjusting FOV requires the console to be set to 60Hz output, FOV will be locked to default value when the console is set to 120Hz output

• Several enhancements to the split screen experience

- Four player splitscreen runs at 60 frames per second (FPS)

- Reduced or removed performance throttles from the original titles

• In-game high dynamic range (HDR) options have been added to the Settings menu

• Quick Resume and Smart Delivery are supported

Known Issues

The following are active issues for Series X|S enhancements as of 2020/11/17 in build 1.1955.0.0.

• When playing Halo: Combat Evolved's campaign with Anniversary graphics enabled on an Xbox Series X console and at 4K 120Hz, the framerate may drop noticeably in some areas and/or create noticeable screen tearing

- If the display supports variable refresh rate (VRR), enabling this feature may reduce the impact of this issue

- If the display does not support VRR, playing at 60Hz will provide a smoother gameplay experience

• The game may crash on Xbox Series X consoles when the system's Game Clip Resolution option is set to anything other than 1080p SDR. Follow the steps below to locate and adjust this option:

1. On the Xbox Series X console, open the Settings app

2. In the Settings app, navigate to the "Preferences" tab

3. Select the "Capture and Share" option

4. If prompted, enter the Xbox Live account's passcode

5. Under the "Capture" heading, set the "Game Clip Resolution" option to 1080p SDR

• On both Xbox Series X|S consoles, increasing the "Gamma" or "Contrast" option above 5 may result in oversaturation of darker areas in the menus and gameplay

New Features

• Halo 4 is now available on PC!

- Halo 4's Forge mode now includes "Thorage" content - this means new features, a higher budget, dozens of new items, and more

- Per-piece armor customization and "global" weapon skins for all loadouts are now available on all platforms as well

- PC players can now jump into Cross-Game Playlists in Campaign

• Crossplay and input-based matchmaking for multiplayer are now available on both Xbox and PC

- While players will be prompted to select their preferred input device upon their first launch of the game, this option can also be changed at any time from Settings menu while in the Main Menu

• This update also brings Xbox Series X|S enhancements to the Collection

- Please refer to this Halo Support article for additional information on these enhancements and how to enable them

• Season 4 is here with 70+ new customization choices - including new nameplates, weapon and vehicle skins for Halo 3, and weapon skins for Halo 4!

• Interpolation improvements for Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 4 when running at 60+ FPS

• Player Emblems are now visible in gameplay for both Halo: Reach and Halo 4

• Video settings can now be set on a per-title basis in the Settings menu

• Players can now select their preferred servers in the Network tab of the Settings menu

• Text Chat has been improved with a new Text Chat Availability option and auto-moderation