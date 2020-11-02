Apex Legends kommer til å bli mer enn bare Battle Royale

Du ser på Annonser

Akkurat nå er Apex Legends "bare" et Battle Royales-spill, men det er samtidig blant de mest populære av dem på markedet. Derfor ekspanderer EA og Respawn forsiktig med blant annet tegneserier, men det kommer til å bli enda mer i fremtiden.

I et intervju med Eurogamer forteller regissør Chad Grenier at Respawn har ambisjoner om å gjøre spillet til mer enn bare Battle Royale.

"Right now we're a battle royale game. I think if you look into the future, we have a lot of conversations of, you know, should we expand beyond battle royale? We have this roster of legends that people love - how else can we use them? I think looking into the future, you're probably going to see the game becoming more than just a battle royale game. You see we have all these LTMs (limited time modes) and other ways to play. I think that's a great starting point."

Hadde det kanskje gjort seg med en singleplayer-kampanje?