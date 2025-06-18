Astralis Counter-Strike 2 team has a new in-game leader

HQ

There was a time when Astralis was the team to beat in competitive Counter-Strike, but that was a long while ago now, and today the Danish organisation finds itself looking to recapture former glory. In the latest bid to achieve this, Astralis has revealed the signing of an all-new player, an individual who is joining to fill the in-game leader role on its CS2 squad.

Specifically, it's Rasmus "HooXi" Nielsen who is joining the team. Despite being Danish, this is the first time that HooXi has played for Astralis, after previously serving tenures with G2 Esports, Copenhagen Flames, MAD Lions, and more.

HooXi will be taking over the leadership role and commanding the likes of Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz, Victor "Staehr" Staehr, Martin "stavn" Lund, and Jakob "jabbi" Nygaard.

Expect to see Astralis back in action in July at IEM Cologne 2025 and then also the Esports World Cup CS2 event in August after that.