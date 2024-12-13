Astro Bot er årets beste spill i 2024, og her er resten av vinnerne

HQ

Nå er det offisielt: Team Asobi har slått flere sterke konkurrenter og vunnet prisen for Årets spill på The Game Awards.

I tillegg fikk spill som Balatro, Helldivers II, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth og Metaphor: ReFantazio fortjent heder, men for å gjøre en lang historie kort har du oversikten over alle vinnerne under:

Game of the Year

BalatroBlack Myth: WukongElden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy VII: RebirthMetaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

BalatroBlack Myth: WukongElden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy VII: RebirthMetaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII: RebirthLike a Dragon: Infinite WealthSenua's Saga: Hellblade IISilent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro BotBlack Myth: WukongElden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeNeva

Best Score and Music

Astro BotMetaphor: ReFantazioSilent Hill 2Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro BotCall of Duty: Black Ops 6Final Fantasy VII: RebirthSilent Hill 2

Best Performance

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double ExposureBriana White, Final Fantasy VII: RebirthHumberly González, Star Wars OutlawsLuke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Diablo IVDragon Age: The VeilguardStar Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the DistanceIndikaLife is Strange: Double ExposureSenua's Saga: Hellblade IITales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2Diablo IVFinal Fantasy XIVFortnite

Best Community Support

Final Fantasy XIVFortniteHelldivers IINo Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal WellLorelei and the Laser EyesNevaUFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal WellManor LordsPacific DriveThe Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK JourneyPokémon Trading Card Game PocketWuthering WavesZenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine RemakeAsgard's Wrath 2Metal: Hellsinger VRMetro Awakening

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Helldivers IIStellar BladeWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Action/Adventure Game

Prince of Persia: The Lost CrownSilent Hill 2Star Wars OutlawsThe Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon's Dogma 2Elden Ring Shadow of the ErdtreeFinal Fantasy VII: RebirthLike a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy Versus: RisingDragon Ball: Sparking! ZEROMarvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade ClassicsMultiVersus

Best Family Game

Princess Peach: Showtime!Super Mario Party JamboreeThe Legend of Zelda: Echoes of WisdomThe Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: RetoldKunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessManor LordsUnicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24NBA 2K25Top Spin 2K25WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Super Mario Party JamboreeTekken 8Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Adaptation

ArcaneKnucklesLike a Dragon: YakuzaTomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the BeachGhost of YoteiMetroid Prime 4: BeyondMonster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

IlloJuanTechno GamerzTypicalGamerUsada Pekora

Best Esports Game

DOTA 2Counter-Strike 2Mobile Legends: Bang BangValorant

Best Esports Athlete

33 - Neta ShapiraAleksib - Aleksi VirolainenChovy - Jeong Ji-hoonZyWoO - Mathieu HerbautZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)Gen.G (League of Legends)NAVI (Counter-Strike)Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Player's Voice