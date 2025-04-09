Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Astro Bot

Astro Bot vant mye under BAFTA Games Awards 2025

Team Asobis nydelige plattformspill tok hjem fem trofeer, inkludert prisen for beste spill.

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

En av sesongens siste store prisutdelinger for videospill har vært og gått. Den årlige BAFTA Games Awards fant sted i går kveld, og i løpet av showet fikk vi se hvilke spill prisutdelerne anså som de beste av de beste. Etter en håndfull titler som har vunnet mye i tidligere prisutdelinger, er det nok ingen stor overraskelse å høre hvem som har tatt med seg trofeer hjem i år.

Siden det er mange kategorier og vinnere, skal vi slutte å kaste bort tid og bare rette oppmerksomheten din nedenfor der du kan se hele listen, med vinnere uthevet i fet skrift.

Animation:


  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Thank Goodness You're Here

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Artistic Achievement:


  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Harold Halibut

  • Winner: Neva

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Still Wakes the Deep

Audio Achievement:


  • Animal Well

  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Helldivers II

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Star Wars Outlaws

  • Still Wakes the Deep

Best Game:


  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Helldivers II

  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Balatro

British Game:


  • A Highland Song

  • Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Paper Trail

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Still Wakes the Deep

  • Winner: Thank Goodness You're Here!

Debut Game:


  • Animal Well

  • Winner: Balatro

  • Pacific Drive

  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • The Plucky Squire

Evolving Game:


  • Winner: Vampire Survivors

  • World of Warcraft

  • Diablo IV

  • Final Fantasy XIV Online

  • No Man's Sky

  • Sea of Thieves

Family:


  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Cat Quest III

  • Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Little Kitty, Big City

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • The Plucky Squire

Game Beyond Entertainment:


  • Botany Manor

  • Kind Worlds 2

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Winner: Tales of Kenzera: Zau

  • Tetris Forever

  • Vampire Therapist

Game Design:


  • Animal Well

  • Winner: Astro Bot

  • Balatro

  • Helldivers II

  • Tactical Breach Wizards

  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Multiplayer:


  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Winner: Helldivers II

  • Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • Tekken 8

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Music:


  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Final Fantasy: Rebirth

  • Winner: Helldivers II

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Star Wars Outlaws

Narrative:


  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard

  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

  • Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Still Wakes the Deep

New Intellectual Property:


  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Winner: Still Wakes the Deep

  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • Animal Well

  • Balatro

Performer in a Leading Role:


  • Winner: Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep

  • Isabella Inchbald - Indika

  • Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2 Remake

  • Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws

  • Melina Jeurgens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Performer in a Supporting Role:


  • Aldis Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

  • Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep

  • Winner: Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep

  • Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • Abbi Greenland/Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Technical Achievement:


  • Tiny Glade

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

  • Astro Bot

  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Winner: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Astro Bot

Relaterte tekster

10
Astro BotScore

Astro Bot
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Super Mario Galaxy og andre elskede plattformspill kan gå ta seg en bolle. Eirik har funnet sin nye favoritt og soleklart 2024s beste spill.



Loading next content