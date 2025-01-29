Astro Bot og Black Myth: Wukong skal slåss nok en gang på Game Developers Choice Awards

HQ

Til tross for at vi snart er inne i den andre måneden av 2025, blir spill fra 2024 fortsatt feiret på prisutdelinger, som Game Developers Choice Awards. I år markeres 25-årsjubileet for prisutdelingen, og vi har et episk sammenstøt mellom to titler for å runde det av.

Astro Bot og Black Myth: Wukong tar ledelsen i nominasjonene, med andre titler som Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro og Animal Well plukker også opp en god del nikk. Sjekk ut hele listen over nominerte nedenfor :

Best Audio





Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)



Honorable Mentions: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero) Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Teams SA / KONAMI)

Best Debut





1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)



Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)



Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)



Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)



Honorable Mentions: Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse), Mullet Madjack (HAMMER95 / Epopeia Games), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Best Design





Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Lorelai and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)



Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Innovation Award





Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



UFO 50 (Mossmouth)



Honorable Mentions: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper /Panic), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital),Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Narrative





1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)



Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)



Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / Critical Reflex)



Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios), Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix), Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Technology





Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)



Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)



Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso/ Bigmode), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Threyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, Demonware /Activision), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios Inc / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Visual Art





Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)



Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)



Honorable Mentions: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light), Ultros (Hadoque / Kepler Interactive)

Social Impact





1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)



Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)



Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)



Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)



Honorable Mentions: Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games), Distant Bloom (Ember Trail / Kina Brave), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Game of the Year





Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)



Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)



Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)



Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)



Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Vinnerne vil bli avslørt på GDC 2025.