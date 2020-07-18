Azrael inntar Bleeding Edge

Du ser på Annonser

Bleeding Edge-spillere har etterlyst nytt blod til Ninja Theorys nye spill, og endelig skjer det. De har nemlig annonsert Azrael via spillets offisielle hjemmeside, hvor de har masse å fortelle om bevingede karen. Vi får også vite hvordan han fungerer rent spillmessig, og den informasjonen finner du under bildet av ham.

Har du ikke spilt Bleeding Edge enda, så inngår det i Xbox Game Pass.

WING SPURS - Slice and stab enemies with bladed wings. Each hit applies a stack of Soul Eater.

EVADE - Dodge out of harm's way. Costs stamina.

PARRY - Deflects an enemy's attack when well timed.

GLIDE - Glide through the air. Expends Stamina.

SOUL EATER - Soul Eater ability icon

Each Wing Spur attack applies a stack of Soul Eater to the target, dealing damage over time and healing Azrael. Maximum 5 stacks per enemy.

SPECIALS

PORTAL - Spawns a pair of portals that Azrael and his team mates can travel through.

GUARDIAN ANGEL - The nominated ally is continuously healed as long as they stay in range. Healing is improved by 2.5% per active Soul Eater stack.

VOID WAVE - Send out a wave of void energy that can penetrate walls, and returns to Azrael. Damages enemies and applies Soul Eater. Enemies hit on the return are also slowed.

SUPERS

WING BLAST - Unleash a huge gust of wind that pushes enemies back, and slows them briefly.

CHRYSALIS - Enter a protective Chrysalis that heals over time. After 4s, if not destroyed, the Chrysalis explodes. Double tap to also protect a nearby ally.