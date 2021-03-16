Norsk
Balan Wonderworld

Balan Wonderworld får en stor patch på lanseringsdagen

I januar ble det utgitt en spillbar demo av Balan Wonderworld, og siden det har utvikleren Balan Company fått tilbakemeldinger fra oss spillere. Dessvere har de ikke vært spesielt positive. Nå har dog produsenten Noriyoshi Fujimoto en litt beroligende beskjed å komme med, for han skriver at teamet har jobbet med svakpunktene og forbereder en enorm patch til lanseringen den 26. mars:

"There's been a wide range of opinions and responses to the demo, and unfortunately at the current stage of development, it simply isn't feasible to reflect every piece of feedback into the game. However, to offer you all a more balanced gameplay experience, we will be implementing a day one patch for the full game.

Specifically, this patch will adjust movement controls, camera movement, and rebalancing of the difficulty. There's just over a week left until launch now, so I hope you all enjoy the world of Wonderworld to your heart's content!"

Fujimoto forteller også mer om spillets tema og hva de ulike verdenene representerer. Du kan lese mer om alt dette her.

Balan Wonderworld

