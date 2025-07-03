BetBoom Team crowned PGL Wallachia Season 5 champions

HQ

Recently, the fifth season of PGL's Wallachia Dota 2 tournament came to an end, seeing 16 of the best teams from around the world heading to Romania to fight over a slice of a $1 million prize pool. As this event is in the books, we have a victor to report on.

After a tense final, BetBoom Team came out on top after defeating Gaimin Gladiators 3-1. This result has seen the team heading home with a healthy $300,000 in prize money and as one to watch heading into the Esports World Cup event that will happen from next week.