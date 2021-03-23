Bethesda presenterer Fallout 76-planene for 2021

Du ser på Annonser

Tross en mildt sagt dårlig star for Fallout 76 i 2018 har Bethesda gjennom hardt arbeid lyktes med å snu skuta og gjøre det til en underholdende og ganske så populær tittel. Takket være dette kan de fortsette å utvide det, og nå har de sluppet et såkalt roadmap (en oversikt over kommende planer for et spill) for 2021. Her er hva du har å se fram mot ifølge det:

Spring 2021 (Season 4): Locked and Loaded - Introducing S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, C.A.M.P. Slots, Mannequins, and an all-new Daily Ops expansion, this update is just loaded with new features to explore!

Summer 2021 (Season 5): New Steel Reign -Steel Reign concludes the story of The Brotherhood, introducing all new quests, locations, NPCs, and powerful new rewards. Whose side will you take? Your choices will change the Wasteland.

Fall 2021 (Season 6): Worlds are Changing - The winds of change are coming, and with it an evolution to Private Worlds! Stay tuned to future Inside the Vault articles for more information as we get closer to release. We're also bringing another expansion to Daily Ops to bring you even more ways to play.

Winter 2021 (Season 7): Tales from the Stars - You're already a legend in the Wasteland but are you truly legendary? Gear up with all new four-star Legendary Weapons and Armor! Then, after you've spent a long day out foraging in the Wasteland, come home to your very own C.A.M.P. Pet!

Det er også verdt å nevne at Fallout 76 er ett av fem Bethesda-spill som støtter FPS Boost (de andre er Dishonored, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4 og Prey) på Xbox Series, og er også inkludert i Xbox Game Pass.