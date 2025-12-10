Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominerer forståelig nok BAFTA Games Awards-langlistene
De fullstendige nominasjonene vil bli kunngjort i mars neste år, men foreløpig har vi en idé om hvordan prisutdelingen vil forme seg.
Det er fortsatt en stund igjen til BAFTA Games Awards. Mens vi alle gjør oss klare for en sen kveld i Europa og venter på Geoff Keighleys The Game Awards, har BAFTAs avslørt sitt første steg i å feire de kreative og tekniske prestasjonene til de største spillene i året som har gått.
De fullstendige langlistene kan du se nedenfor, sortert etter kategori, men kort fortalt kan du forvente å høre mye om Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 igjen. Spillet som har vært en GOTY-favoritt siden det først ble utgitt, og det dukker opp over alt på BAFTA-listen.
Andre steder ser vi andre favoritter fra 2025 som Dispatch, ARC Raiders, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II, Donkey Kong Bananza og flere dukker opp i flere kategorier. Ikke alle kan komme med i den endelige nominasjonsrunden, så husk å sjekke innom oss igjen i mars for å se shortlisten. BAFTA Games Awards 2026 finner sted den 17. april 2026.
ANIMASJON
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
KUNSTNERISK PRESTASJON
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: På stranden
- Forsendelse
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- South of Midnight
- Sword of the Sea
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
- Split Fiction
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
BESTE SPILL
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
- Split Fiction
BRITISH GAME
- Atomfall
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- F1 25
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Little Nightmares III
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
DEBUT GAME
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Forbruk meg
- Date alt!
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Er denne plassen opptatt?
- Midnattsvandringen
- Den skurkaktige prinsen av Persia
- Tiny Bookshop
EVOLVERENDE SPILL
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fallout 76
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
FAMILY
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- Er dette setet opptatt?
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- Monument Valley 3
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
- Two Point Museum
SPILL UTOVER UNDERHOLDNING
- og Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Despelote
- Monument Valley 3
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- SILENT HILL f
- The Alters
SPILLDESIGN
- BALL x PIT
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
MULTIPLAYER
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Borderlands 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Dune: Awakening
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- PEAK
- Split Fiction
MUSIKK
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
NARRATIV
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: På stranden
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
NYE ÅNDSVERK
- Absolum
- ARC Raiders
- Atomfall
- BALL x PIT
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Forsendelse
- PEAK
- Sør for midnatt
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
UTØVER I EN HOVEDROLLE
- Aaron Paul som Robert Robertson I Dispatch
- Alex Jordan som Jan Dolski (s) I The Alters
- Ben Starr som Verso IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii som Atsu IN Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English som Maelle IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Judy Alice Lee som Melinoë IN Hades II
- Kaja Chan som Mio IN Split Fiction
- Laura Bailey som Invisigal i Dispatch
- Suzie Yeung som Hinako Shimizu i SILENT HILL f
- Tom McKay som Henry av Skalitz i Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Troy Baker som Indiana Jones i Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
UTØVER I EN BIROLLE
- Alix Wilton Regan som Lea Florence Monad I Lies of P: Overture
- Amelia Tyler som Hecate i Hades II
- Andy Serkis som Renoir IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox som Gustave IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- David Menkin som Hans IN Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
- Jane Perry som Lia Cain i Dead Take
- Jeffrey Wright som Chase i Dispatch
- Kirsty Rider som Lune IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Rich Keeble som Monoco IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker som Higgs i Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
TEKNISK PRESTASJON
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction