Gamereactor

  •   Norsk

Medlemsinnlogging
Gamereactor
nyheter
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominerer forståelig nok BAFTA Games Awards-langlistene

De fullstendige nominasjonene vil bli kunngjort i mars neste år, men foreløpig har vi en idé om hvordan prisutdelingen vil forme seg.

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt
HQ

Det er fortsatt en stund igjen til BAFTA Games Awards. Mens vi alle gjør oss klare for en sen kveld i Europa og venter på Geoff Keighleys The Game Awards, har BAFTAs avslørt sitt første steg i å feire de kreative og tekniske prestasjonene til de største spillene i året som har gått.

De fullstendige langlistene kan du se nedenfor, sortert etter kategori, men kort fortalt kan du forvente å høre mye om Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 igjen. Spillet som har vært en GOTY-favoritt siden det først ble utgitt, og det dukker opp over alt på BAFTA-listen.

Andre steder ser vi andre favoritter fra 2025 som Dispatch, ARC Raiders, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II, Donkey Kong Bananza og flere dukker opp i flere kategorier. Ikke alle kan komme med i den endelige nominasjonsrunden, så husk å sjekke innom oss igjen i mars for å se shortlisten. BAFTA Games Awards 2026 finner sted den 17. april 2026.

ANIMASJON


  • Assassin's Creed Shadows

  • Battlefield 6

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Dispatch

  • Donkey Kong Bananza

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Hollow Knight Silksong

  • Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

KUNSTNERISK PRESTASJON


  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: På stranden

  • Forsendelse

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Hollow Knight Silksong

  • Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

  • South of Midnight

  • Sword of the Sea

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT


  • ARC Raiders

  • Battlefield 6

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Dispatch

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

  • Split Fiction

  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

BESTE SPILL


  • ARC Raiders

  • Blue Prince

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Dispatch

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Hollow Knight Silksong

  • Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

  • Split Fiction

BRITISH GAME


  • Atomfall

  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

  • F1 25

  • Jurassic World Evolution 3

  • Little Nightmares III

  • Mafia: The Old Country

  • Monument Valley 3

  • PowerWash Simulator 2

  • Two Point Museum

  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

DEBUT GAME


  • Blue Prince

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Forbruk meg

  • Date alt!

  • Despelote

  • Dispatch

  • Er denne plassen opptatt?

  • Midnattsvandringen

  • Den skurkaktige prinsen av Persia

  • Tiny Bookshop

EVOLVERENDE SPILL


  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

  • Cyberpunk 2077

  • Fallout 76

  • Helldivers 2

  • Hitman World of Assassination

  • Marvel Rivals

  • No Man's Sky

  • Sea of Thieves

  • The Elder Scrolls Online

  • Vampire Survivors

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

FAMILY


  • Donkey Kong Bananza

  • EA SPORTS FC 26

  • Er dette setet opptatt?

  • LEGO Party!

  • Mario Kart World

  • Monument Valley 3

  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A

  • PowerWash Simulator 2

  • Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

  • Two Point Museum

SPILL UTOVER UNDERHOLDNING


  • og Roger

  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Consume Me

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Despelote

  • Monument Valley 3

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

  • SILENT HILL f

  • The Alters

SPILLDESIGN


  • BALL x PIT

  • Blue Prince

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Donkey Kong Bananza

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

  • Split Fiction

  • The Alters

MULTIPLAYER


  • ARC Raiders

  • Battlefield 6

  • Borderlands 4

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

  • Dune: Awakening

  • ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

  • LEGO Party!

  • Mario Kart World

  • PEAK

  • Split Fiction

MUSIKK


  • ARC Raiders

  • Blue Prince

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Dispatch

  • DOOM: The Dark Ages

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Hollow Knight Silksong

  • Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

NARRATIV


  • Blue Prince

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: På stranden

  • Dispatch

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

  • Split Fiction

  • The Alters

NYE ÅNDSVERK


  • Absolum

  • ARC Raiders

  • Atomfall

  • BALL x PIT

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Forsendelse

  • PEAK

  • Sør for midnatt

  • Split Fiction

  • The Alters

UTØVER I EN HOVEDROLLE


  • Aaron Paul som Robert Robertson I Dispatch

  • Alex Jordan som Jan Dolski (s) I The Alters

  • Ben Starr som Verso IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Erika Ishii som Atsu IN Ghost of Yōtei

  • Jennifer English som Maelle IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Judy Alice Lee som Melinoë IN Hades II

  • Kaja Chan som Mio IN Split Fiction

  • Laura Bailey som Invisigal i Dispatch

  • Suzie Yeung som Hinako Shimizu i SILENT HILL f

  • Tom McKay som Henry av Skalitz i Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

  • Troy Baker som Indiana Jones i Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

UTØVER I EN BIROLLE


  • Alix Wilton Regan som Lea Florence Monad I Lies of P: Overture

  • Amelia Tyler som Hecate i Hades II

  • Andy Serkis som Renoir IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Charlie Cox som Gustave IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • David Menkin som Hans IN Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

  • Jane Perry som Lia Cain i Dead Take

  • Jeffrey Wright som Chase i Dispatch

  • Kirsty Rider som Lune IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Rich Keeble som Monoco IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Troy Baker som Higgs i Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

TEKNISK PRESTASJON


  • ARC Raiders

  • Battlefield 6

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Donkey Kong Bananza

  • DOOM: The Dark Ages

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Indiana Jones og den store sirkelen

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

  • Split Fiction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Relaterte tekster



Loading next content