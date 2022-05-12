Deathloop har fått Photo Mode og kan spilles av enda flere

HQ

Bethesda har heldigvis ikke bare dårlige nyheter til oss i dag, for Arkane har heldigvis gledelig nytt for de som både spiller og ønsker å spille Deathloop.

Nå kan du nemlig laste ned en ny oppdatering til Deathloop som i tillegg til å gi oss en Photo Mode lar oss tilpasse både menyer, kontroller og systemer på en drøss med ulike måter slik at spillet blir mer som ønsket. Når det gjelder Photo Mode kan denne kun benyttes når man spiller alene, noe som blant annet skyldes at det er mulig å bytte ut Cole med Julianna eller omvendt, endre klær, justere kameraet, velge mellom ulike filtere og veldig mye mer.

Hva de såkalte "Accessibility"-innstillingene angår er det nå mulig å velge hvor mange Reprise-muligheter man har, senke farten på gameplayet, justere hvor mye skade fiender gjør, få hjelp med siktingen, gjøre undertekster større med andre farger og veldig mye mer du kan lese mer detaljert om under.

Photo Mode

Game Update 3 introduces a new Photo Mode allowing players to take their own stunning in-game screenshots.

Players can access Photo Mode from the Pause menu in any map of the game

Player can also access it by activating the Photo Mode shortcut

Available in Singler Player mode only

"Camera" options:

o Mode

o Third -person view

o First-person view

o Player (show/hide)

o NPCs (show/hide)

o Floating Messages (show/hide)

o Field of View

o Tilt

o Blur Intensity

o Autofocus

o Focus Min Distance

o Focus Max Distance

o Flash Intensity

o Flash Color (7)

o Grid (Add grid for picture composition)

"Filters" options:

o Filters (17)

o Filter Intensity

o Exposure

o Saturation

o Contrast

o Vignette

o Chromatic Aberration

o Sharpen

"Characters" options:

o Character (Colt or Julianna)

o Outfit (12 for each characters + Deluxe Edition outfits)

o Weapon (14 weapon poses for each character)

o Weapon Variation

o Weapon Skin

o Pose (dozens of poses for each character)

o X offset

o Y offset

o Z offset

o Rotation

"Stickers" options:

o Possibility to include up to 4 stickers (40 stickers available)

o Frame (14 frames available)

Note: All base game outfits, weapon skins and weapon variations will be automatically unlocked for Photo Mode even if you haven't unlocked them in the game. However, Deluxe Edition outfits and weapons will only be available if you have Deluxe Edition. The Arkane Outsiders exclusives are also unavailable unless you join the Arkane Outsiders, which you can still do to receive the "Eternalist Colt" outfit and "Ever After" unique weapon in-game!

Accessibility

Deathloop's third major update also includes new accessibility options, from a new "Accessibility" category to the menu and menu navigation improvements, to gameplay accessibility and difficulty options and more.

Menu navigation improvements

Menu navigation has been improved with support for keyboard and directional buttons. This is in addition to the previous support for mouse and controller analogue stick navigation. This improvement should make it easier to navigate the menus, particularly for players using a controller.

First launch accessibility improvements

Players can now change the subtitle color when first launching a new game with a new save

This first launch menu also now includes a preview of the subtitle formatting. This preview will show the impacts of the size, color and opacity choices on the subtitle display.

Accessibility menu category

A new dedicated Accessibility category can be found in the options menu, including both existing options and new options available with this patch. The accessibility menu includes four categories: Visuals, Gameplay, Interface and Menus.

All settings in the Accessibility category are duplicated in other menus. For example, the HUD accessibility options are also available in the Interface category. We hope this allows players to easily find relevant options.

Gameplay accessibility options

Number of Reprises

o Players can now choose between 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, or infinite reprises (Single Player only)

o Increase or decrease the difficulty of the game by choosing how many times Colt can die before the loop is reset. For example, zero reprises means that the loop will reset the first time Colt dies.

o Online or Friends modes will always require the 2-reprise default setting

Aim assist lock

o Full aim assist lock on NPC, Camera, and turrets is now available when enabling this setting (Single Player only)

o When this setting is enabled, using the controls to aim a weapon (for most weapons) will cause the crosshairs to snap to the target and lock on. This can improve targeting enemies during in gameplay and is disabled by default.

Hacking mode

o Players can now change the input for hacking from a Hold (default) to a toggle

o When set to a toggle, pressing once will begin the hacking and will auto complete after the timer has completed. Pressing a second time before it completes will cancel the hack.

Aim mode

o Players can now change the input for aiming down sights from a Hold (default) to a toggle

o When set to a toggle, pressing once will enter aiming down sights and pressing a second time will stop aiming down sights

One shot kills

o When this new setting is enabled, all enemies (NPC, cameras, turrets) are killed instantly when hit with a weapon shot, machete or grenade (Single Player only)

Combat difficulty

o Three preset combat difficulty options are now available: Lenient, Default and Harsh (Single player only)

o On higher difficulty settings, enemies attack more often and are more accurate

o Only the Default setting is available for Online or Friends modes

Lock loop stress

o Enabling this new setting will remove the difficulty increase linked to the loop stress augmentation system

o When this option is disabled, the game will automatically adjust difficulty based on the player's success in killing visionaries, leading to increased difficulty when multiple visionaries have been killed in the same loop. This setting is set to disabled by default.

Adjust Game Speed

o This new setting will reduce the speed of the game, from default (100%) to either 75% or 50% speed (Single Player Only)

o Combat, player movement and enemy animations are all impacted by this setting

Adjust Game Speed mode

o When the Game Speed is set to either 75% or 50%, this new setting allows players to choose whether the mode is set to Always or Toggl

o View the binding for this toggle in the Controls menu for both keyboard and controller

Pause game while wheels active

o Enabling this new setting will cause the game to pause when a player activates the weapon wheel (Single Player Only)

Tag multiple enemies

o Enabling this new setting will tag multiple nearby enemies in a radius around the player or in line of sight (Single Player Only)

o When this setting is disabled, only the targeted enemy will be tagged