Deathloop kan nÃ¥ spilles av flere og har fÃ¥tt smartere fiender
HQ
For litt over en mÃ¥ned siden slapp Arkane en oppdatering som gjorde Deathloop bedre pÃ¥ en rekke omrÃ¥der, og nÃ¥ er det tid for enda en som vil bÃ¥de glede og overraskende mange.
Dagens Deathloop-oppdatering gjÃ¸r nemlig fiendene smartere (med unntak av de faktisk vil forsÃ¸ke Ã¥ drepe Colt selv om Julianna har bundet dem sammen med Nexus), lar oss endre kontrollene, gjÃ¸re det langt mindre fristende Ã¥ campe eller forlate spillet som Colt mens en spiller jakter pÃ¥ deg, forbedrer menyene og veldig mye mer du finner detaljert informasjon om under.
NPC Behavior
NPCs now react to bullets passing close by, such as headshots that miss
NPCs now react when another is assassinated close by
NPCs now hear better and react faster to nearby footfalls
NPCs under fire no longer move to take cover if the player is too close
NPCs can now deduce the direction from which a grenade was thrown
NPCs no longer stop trying to kill Colt if Julianna uses Nexus to link him to them
Interrupted aerial assassinations will no longer cause NPCs to become mostly invulnerable
Numerous other small fixes and improvements to NPC behavior, reactions, pathing, and placement
Charlie Montague no longer gets stuck in the floor or ground if he's kicked while using Shift
Quality of Life/Accessibility
Added controller remapping and left/right stick inversion
UI buttons and text in options menu are now larger, as are their selectable areas
[PS5] Added Field-of-View and motion-blur options. We continue to listen to community feedback and explore more quality of life and accessibility options for a future update.
Invasion
Colt dropping the game now counts as a win for a player-controlled Julianna
AI-controlled Julianna is now more reactive to Colt's actions
The antenna that Colt must hack to escape now takes slightly longer to hack
AFK players are tagged
Colt players who linger in Colt's tunnels for too long are automatically tagged and that causes the tunnel doors to open
Higher chance that you will invade players on your Friends list while they are playing in 'Online mode'
Strelak Sapper Charges thrown by NPCs that Julianna has attacked will no longer create false Colt tags for Julianna
Players now properly hear audio reactions from the opposing player during melee
Strelak Sapper Charges will now stick to Julianna as they do to other NPCs
User Interface
The UI is now clearer regarding Residuum loss on death
The appearance of weapons and other items is improved within the Loadout UI
The UI HUD will now properly display updates made to key bindings and controls
The game will now pause fully during the Game Over splash screen
Melee will now be labeled correctly when in the weapon cycle on a controller (Y)
When aiming down sights, crosshairs will no longer disappear while the player is close enough to an NPC to perform an assassination
The Heritage Gun's reticle will now indicate the increased scatter from the Scattergun perk
[PC] Players will no longer be asked to confirm changes to visual settings if nothing was changed
[PC] Fixed an issue in which mouse wheel sensitivity was overreduced when zooming in or out to view a weapon in the Loadout UI
Misc. Gameplay
Duplicate Slab upgrades are now converted to a harvestable Residuum object
In Karl's Bay, Harriet and her cultists can no longer shoot at Colt through the closed security door to her office
Also in Karl's Bay, a certain window in Hangar 2 has been restored to its intended functionality
Strelak Sapper Charges can no longer be thrown in a way that enables the player to clip through doors or other surfaces
Kicking a Strelak Sapper Charge while "cooking" it no longer causes the Charge to explode and no longer causes subsequent Charges to disappear when thrown
Turret placement can no longer be used as a way to enable the player to clip through doors or other surfaces
Hackable antennas now give clearer audiovisual feedback of their hacked status
Fixed an issue that could result in Colt having 2 guns in the same hand or one gun in the left hand instead of the right hand after a reprise
Fixed an issue that could prevent a weapon from being further reloaded if player switched to a same ammunition type while reloading then switched back to original weapon
Fixed an issue that could cause the Hackamajig not to be automatically equipped to an empty hand when first picked up
Fixed an issue that could lead to a player using the Shift Slab to reach a ledge, triggering the vaulting action, and getting stuck in the ledge instead of vaulting it
Fixed a case in which 2-Bit interactions were not working as intended
Fixed an issue that caused some hackable doors to become unopenable if kicked while hacking
More than one turret can no longer occupy the same space
Fixed an issue that could trap players if Fia's large bunker doors close on them
Graphics/Audio
Fixed an issue in which the player could unequip the machete during an assassination animation
Corrected some issues with FSR integration and improved overall implementation.
Fixed in issue in which the player could unequip a jammed gun during the unjamming animation
Fixed bugs, including some that could cause crashes, related to the DLSS and ray tracing graphics options
Fixed numerous minor visual glitches, including some related to indirect lighting
Fixed or improved numerous audio details and timings, including some improved voiceover lines
Improved audio mixing across the board
Fixed an issue that could cause graphical glitching when a door is opened at the same time a sensor closes it
Turret indicator lights now no longer function if the turret's battery is destroyed
The hostile/friendly indicator lights on Field Nullifiers are now consistent with those on turrets
Fixed an issue that caused deactivated turrets to sound as though they're deployed when thrown or dropped
Fixed an issue that rarely caused closed doors to appear as though they're open
Achievements/Trophies and Feats
Fixed an issue that enabled Julianna to be rewarded with duplicate trinkets
Fixed an issue that prevented the "Ensemble Tragedy" achievement from being rewarded properly
Fixed an issue that prevented Julianna from earning the Double Vision feat if killing Colt via assassination while Masquerading as a Visionary
Fixed an issue that enabled Julianna players to earn the Sorceress feat even if weapons were used
Fixed an issue that counted Colt's own deaths to Julianna's gunfire toward the "Don't Mind Me" achievement
Stability
Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash while using the Strelak Verso
Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if Colt dies just as a cinematic begins
Fixed an issue that could rarely cause the game to become unresponsive on exiting the Journal
[PC] Fixed an issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive while remapping controls from keyboard to controller or vice versa
Connection-Related
Fixed an issue that could cause the first weapon to be dropped when the Julianna player picks up multiple weapons at once
Fixed an issue that could cause the mission results screen and progression to be skipped for the Julianna player if that player goes straight to Invasion matchmaking after successfully breaking the loop as Colt and watching the game credits
Fixed an issue that could cause the "network connection to the server failed" message to remain on-screen after being resolved
Fixed an issue that could cause Julianna to spawn above the ground, having to briefly fall before being able to move
Fixed an issue that caused the visual effects of Karnesis, when used on an NPC, not to appear from Julianna's point of view