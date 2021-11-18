Deathloop kan nÃ¥ spilles av flere og har fÃ¥tt smartere fiender

For litt over en mÃ¥ned siden slapp Arkane en oppdatering som gjorde Deathloop bedre pÃ¥ en rekke omrÃ¥der, og nÃ¥ er det tid for enda en som vil bÃ¥de glede og overraskende...

Gledelig nok har det altsÃ¥ vist seg at Arkane Lyon atter en gang leverer varene. Denne gangen med Deathloop som har blitt en het "Ã…rets Spill"-kandidat for mange. Da er...

Deathloop er dagens GR Live-spill

I dagens livestream skal vi sjekke ut et spill som godt kan bli en Game of the Year-kandidat for oss. Deathloop er et spennende tidsloop-skytespill fra skaperne av...