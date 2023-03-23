Elden Ring får endelig ray tracing i dag

Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.
Men bare på PC, PS5 og Xbox Series, og det vil påvirke bildeoppdateringen og oppløsningen.
Elden Ring hadde ikke engang blitt lansert da FromSoftware sa at spillet ville få strålesporing en gang i fremtiden, så du kan trygt å si at vi har ventet en stund. Det viser seg at det tok de talentfulle utviklerne et år og litt til for å levere som lovet.
Oppdatering 1.09 kan nå lastes ned for Elden Ring på alle plattformer, men den mest bemerkelsesverdige endringen er muligheten til å aktivere strålesporing på PC, PlayStation 5 og Xbox Series. Det er verdt å nevne at implementeringen sannsynligvis ikke lever opp til dine største forhåpninger, da oppdateringsnotatene gjør det helt klart at å spille med strålesporing "kan" påvirke bildeoppdateringen og oppløsningen, så vi bør nok forvente at fremtidige oppdateringer polerer spillets ytelse ytterligere.
Oppdateringen inneholder åpenbart også noen gode, gamle balanseringsjusteringer, noe som kan bety at figuren din akkurat ble litt bedre eller verre. Her er hele listen over endringer:
New feature
Ray Tracing support has been added for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC versions.
Ray Tracing can be activated in the settings menu:
PS5 / XSX: Game Options > Ray Tracing
PC: Graphics > Ray Tracing Quality
Please note that performance - such as frame rate and resolution - may be impacted while playing with Ray Tracing on.
Anbefalt (1080p - High quality - High Ray Tracing)
OS: Windows 11
Prosessor: Intel Core i7-10700K eller AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
Grafikkort: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8 GB eller AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16 GB
Minne: 16 GB RAM
PvP-exclusive balance adjustments
The Inescapable Frenzy incantation power and grab angle have been increased.
The Lifesteal Fist skill power, range and grab angle have been increased.
Decreased the power of two-handed jumping attacks.
Decreased the power of heavy and heavy running attacks of Fist and Claw weapon types.
Decreased the power of the Founding Rain of Stars spell.
Decreased the spell enhancement effect of the Terra Magica spell.
Decreased the damage and poise damage of the Wave of Gold skill when hitting an opponent over a certain distance.
Decreased the effectiveness of the Determination and Royal Knight's Resolve skills.
Decreased the effects of the Contagious Fury skill of the Jellyfish Shield.
Decreased the effectiveness of the Claw Talisman.
Decreased the effectiveness of the Lord of Blood's Exultation Talisman.
Decreased the attack power buff granted by the White Mask head armor.
Decreased the jumping attack damage buff granted by the Raptor's Black Feathers armor.
Decreased the damage buff granted by Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear, and Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear when activated with the Flask of Wondrous Physick.
General balance adjustments
Added an invincibility window when respawning in the colosseum.
Increased the scaling of the following attributes when infusing weapons with certain Ashes of War:
Magic / Fire / Flame Art / Lightning / Sacred
Increased the attribute scaling of the following weapon types:
Colossal Sword / Great Axe / Hammer / Flail / Great Hammer / Colossal Weapon
Increased the speed, range and recovery time of some attacks for the following weapon types:
Great Hammer / Great Axe / Great Sword / Curved Greatsword
Flail weapons changes:
- Increased the speed of some attacks.
- Reduced attack recovery time.
- Increased poise when using two-handed attacks.
Increased running attacks speed and reduced attack recovery time for the following weapon types: