Epic Games lays out the plans for the 2026 Fortnite Championship Series

Now that the 2025 season is in the books for the Fortnite Championship Series, the big question is what the 2026 season looks like. Epic Games has already shared an outline of what to expect, and it looks to be another exciting slate of activities.

Overall, the coming season will use a duos format, and as for what kind of events we should expect, we're told that the following will be featured:



FNCS Mid-Season LAN



Reload Elite Series LAN



$1M Mobile Series



Ranked 2.0



Pro-Am Returns



LAN Returns to Europe



No dates or more exact information has been shared as of the moment, but that's at least something interesting to look ahead towards as we edge closer and eventually pass into 2026.