Esports World Cup: Twisted Minds holds off Gen.G Esports to lift PUBG: Battlegrounds trophy

HQ

At the Esports World Cup over the past weekend, one of the biggest tournaments that was featured was the PUBG: Battlegrounds event that saw many of the best teams from around the world in attendance and looking to snag a slice of a $2 million prize pool.

After a busy grand finals series, the team who came out on top ended up being Twisted Minds, a squad that managed to net a grand total of 93 points, which put them safely ahead of the surging Gen. G Esports in second place with 86 points to their name.

This result also meant that Twisted Minds left Riyadh with $661,000 in prize money, plus a boatload of PGS Points to use in the wider PGC season, where it currently sits in sixth, and Club Points to use in the Club Championship too, where it currently sits in fourth.