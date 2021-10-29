Facebook bytter offisielt navn til Meta

HQ

I løpet av de siste par ukene har vi hørt rykter om et potensielt navnebytte for Facebook, og her snakker vi altså ikke selve plattformen, men selskapet bak den, på samme måte som at Alphabet eier Google.

Og det har nå blitt bekreftet. Det har blitt avslørt via Twitter at Facebook offisielt bytter navn til Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg har forklart følgende om navnebyttet:

"I've been thinking a lot about our identity as we begin this next chapter. Facebook is one of the most used products in the history of the world. It is an iconic social media brand, but increasingly it just doesn't encompass everything that we do. Today we're seen as a social media company, but in our DNA, we are a company that builds technology to connect people. And the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started."

Dette endrer altså ikke mye for selve produktet Facebook.