George R.R. Martin forteller at han ble ferdig med sitt arbeid på Elden Ring for flere år siden

I et intervju med IGN fortalte Elden Ring-produsenten nylig at George R.R. Martin hadde skissert spillets samlede univers, hvoretter utviklingsteamet har bygget videre på hans fundament.

Nå forklarer George R.R. Martin til den Chicago-baserte TV-stasjonen <a href = "https://news.wttw.com/2021/06/16/george-rr-martin-talks-northwestern-writing-and-game-thrones" target = " _blank ">WTTW</a> at hans arbeid med spillet for lengst er overstått:

"My work on it was actually done years ago: these games they're like movies, they take a long time to develop. Basically they wanted a world created to set the game in, they wanted world building as a big factor in fantasy and science fiction. You're not really talking about the characters and the plot, but the setting is almost as important as everything else."

Han kaller også Elden Ring for "a sequel to a game that came out a few years ago called Dark Souls", men han innrømmer også at han ikke vet så mye om spill. Det blir uansett spennende å se hvordan spillet eventuelt henger sammen med Dark Souls-universet, og ikke minst hvordan settingen blir med ham på laget.

