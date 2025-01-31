Norsk
Counter-Strike 2

Ghost Gaming makes return to Counter-Strike esports after six-year hiatus

The squad is made up solely of female professionals but where it intends to compete remains unclear.

HQ

It has been a long while since Ghost Gaming competed in competitive Counter-Strike, but the organisation is shaking off the rust by officially entering the Counter-Strike 2 esports world.

It's doing this by sporting a roster that is made up of solely female professionals, but it has yet to be confirmed if this team will be battling it out in the women's ESL Impact division or instead the male-dominated main scene.

Either way, the full Ghost Gaming CS2 roster looks as follows:


  • Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido

  • Long "PiggyKiki" Kiki

  • Tilde "7licious" Byström

  • Elena "Ellie" Garland

  • Mira "Mira" Luna

  • With David "Xp3" Garrido as the squad's coach

With the uncertainty surrounding the squad's competitive position, it remains unclear where we will first see Ghost Gaming in action.

Counter-Strike 2

