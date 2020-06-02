Ghost of Tsushimas primære inspirasjonskilde er Red Dead Redemption

Du ser på Annonser

Ghost of Tsushima slippes om halvannen måned, og vi har de siste ukene fått se mer fra spillet, blant annet en god del gameplay. Noe mange er nysgjerrige på er den åpne verdenen Sucker Punch her byr på, og nå avslører de hvor de har hentet inspirasjonen fra.

Det var i et intervju hos Gaming Bible at produsenten Nate Fox sa følgende om saken:

"I would say the number one inspiration for the title was Red Dead Redemption - not Red Dead 2 but Red Dead Redemption, - because they did such a fantastic job bringing the fantasy of being an outlaw cowboy to life. Landscape, the way that people talk to you, the way that you move - all have it brought you into that identity. And for us, I used to say like, 'hey,' when I would try and get people excited about the game, 'think of it like as the same format as that.'"

Fox forteller også at de har latt seg inspirere av den levende verdenen i The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, så nå gleder vi oss virkelig til å utforske Ghost of Tsushimas store og åpne verden.