Her er Achievements-listen til Forza Horizon 5

Playground sin Forza Horizon-serie har etter hvert tilsynelatende blitt mer populær enn hovedserien Forza Motorsport, noe som blant annet skyldes litt mindre fokus på realistisk simulering. Horizon-spillene tar i stedet heller en mer lek og Hollywood-aktig tolkning av bilkjøring, og som om gameplayklippene vi har sett fra Forza Horizon 5 ikke var nok viser spillets Achievements-liste at lekenheten fortsetter i år også.
Microsoft har endelig offentliggjort hvilke Achievements Forza Horizon 5 vil by på når det slippes den 9. november, og med utfordringer som å kjøre opp en aktiv vulkan, knuse en drøss med kaktuser og ta bilder i en tropisk storm blir det mye moro man kan gjøre for 1000 poeng.
Welcome to México: Arrive at Horizon Festival México - 10 poeng
Race into Action: Complete any Horizon Race Event - 10 poeng
Adaptable: Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event - 10 poeng
Icebreaker: Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event - 10 poeng
Mi Casa: Unlock the first Player House - 10 poeng
First Love: Purchase your first car from the Autoshow - 10 poeng
This Is The Way:Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure - 20 poeng
Viva Horizon!: Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event - 30 poeng
Putting on a Show: Win every Showcase Event - 20 poeng
AWDyssey: Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost - 10 poeng
Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer: Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost - 10 poeng
Far from the Mudding Crowd: Build the Horizon Apex Outpost - 10 poeng
There's Always Money in the Baja Stand: Build the Horizon Baja Outpost - 10 poeng
Adrenaline Rush: Build the Horizon Rush Outpost - 10 poeng
Hall of Famer: Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame - 50 poeng
How to Race Friends and Influence People: Earn 3 stars in the 'Tristan' Chapter of the 'Born Fast' Horizon Story - 10 poeng
Cover to Cover: Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story - 20 poeng
Tourist Attraction: Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event - 10 poeng
Show Me Your Moves!: Play any EventLab Event created by another player - 10 poeng
Good Carma: Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation - 10 poeng
Album Cover: Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo - 10 poeng
Fit to Print: Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo - 30 poeng
A Forza Edition to my Collection: Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin - 10 poeng
Manufacturer Affinity: Earn a Manufacturer Bonus - 10 poeng
You Could Say I'm a Fan: Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars - 30 poeng
An Item Of Extreme Value: Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem - 10 poeng
No Stone Unturned: Complete your first Expedition - 30 poeng
Chicken Dinner: Win your first game of The Eliminator - 30 poeng
Jackpot: Fully complete a run of Super7 - 20 poeng
Seasoned Veteran: Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season - 50 poeng
Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course: Win 80 different Race Events in México - 50 poeng
Unbeatable Triumph: Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars - 30 poeng
Living Legend: Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México - 50 poeng
I Have the High Ground: Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car - 30 poeng
Unlimited Prowess!: Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade - 20 poeng
Ride and Seek: Discover and drive every road in México - 20 poeng
Min, Meet Max: Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series - 20 poeng
Better Than New : Restore 14 Barn Finds in México - 20 poeng
Complete Collection: Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México - 30 poeng
Ford of the Wings: Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle's Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3 - 20 poeng