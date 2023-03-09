Her er alle Achievementene til Cities: Skylines II

HQ

Cities: Skylines II ble først annonsert på mandag, men allerede ser det ut til at de 40 Achievementene til spillet har dukket opp på nettet.

Avsløringen kommer via True Achievements og gir oss et innblikk i funksjonene vi kan forvente å se i spillet. For eksempel vil det være naturkatastrofer i Cities: Skylines II.

I stedet for bare å se snø i en snødekt region kan du nå få den koselige vinterfølelsen fra å bosette en by i et klima med en snørik vinter.

Sjekk ut hele Achievements-listen nedenfor:

My First City

Build city with residential, commercial and industrial zones, water, and electricity.

The Inspector

Have a look at each individual info view panel.

Happy to Be of Service

Create a city district and assign a city service to that district.

Royal Flush

Reach enough milestones to unlock all city services in a single city.

Key to the City

Unlock each building available in the base game.

Six Figures

Reach a population of 100,000.

Go Anywhere

Have 20 active transport lines. These can be passenger or cargo lines or any mix of the two.

The Size of Golf Balls!

Experience a hailstorm.

Out for a Spin

Experience a tornado.

Now They're All Ash Trees

Experience a forest fire.

Zero Emission

Have a city that produces electricity by only using renewable energy sources.

Up and Away!

Build any airport.

Making a Mark

Build 5 signature buildings in a single city.

Everything the Light Touches

Unlock 150 map tiles in a single city.

Calling the Shots

Have 5 city policies active simultaneously.

Wide Variety

Create 10 different districts in a single city and assign policies to each.

Executive Decision

Assign a policy to a city district.

All Smiles

Have at least 1000 citizens and an average happiness rating of 75%.

You Little Stalker!

Follow a citizen's lifepath from childhood to old age.

The Good Stuff

Listen to two different radio stations around the clock each.

I Made This

Use the editor to make an asset of any other type than map.

Cartography

Use the editor to make a map.

The Explorer

Unlock 50 map tiles in a single city.

The Last Mile Marker

Reach milestone 20.

The Architect

Build 10 signature buildings in a single city.

Things Are Not Looking Up

Experience a rat infestation.

Four Seasons

Experience all four seasons by building a city in a climate with a snowy winter.

Spiderwebbing

Have 50 active transport lines. These can be passenger or cargo lines or any mix of the two.

This Is Not My Happy Place

Have at least 1000 citizens and an average happiness rating of 25%.

Simply Irresistible

Have at least 1000 citizens and a city attractiveness rating of 90.

Top of the Class

Build a city where at least 20% of the population has a university level of education.

Snapshot!

Use the photo mode to take a screenshot

The Deep End

Have a total loan of at least 200,000 in a single city.

Groundskeeper

Build 10 parks in a single city.

Colossal Gardener

Plant 100 trees or bushes with the landscaping tool in a single city.

Strength Through Diversity

Have buildings from all four zone types in a single city.

Squasher-Downer

Bulldoze a total of 1000 buildings.

A Little Bit of TLC

Have 10,000 citizens treated at medical clinics or hospitals in a single city.

Welcome, One and All!

Have a total of 10,000 tourist visits in a single city.

One of Everything

Build all unique city service buildings in a single city.