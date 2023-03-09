Her er alle Achievementene til Cities: Skylines II

Cities: Skylines II ble først annonsert på mandag, men allerede ser det ut til at de 40 Achievementene til spillet har dukket opp på nettet.
Avsløringen kommer via True Achievements og gir oss et innblikk i funksjonene vi kan forvente å se i spillet. For eksempel vil det være naturkatastrofer i Cities: Skylines II.
I stedet for bare å se snø i en snødekt region kan du nå få den koselige vinterfølelsen fra å bosette en by i et klima med en snørik vinter.
Sjekk ut hele Achievements-listen nedenfor:
My First City
Build city with residential, commercial and industrial zones, water, and electricity.
The Inspector
Have a look at each individual info view panel.
Happy to Be of Service
Create a city district and assign a city service to that district.
Royal Flush
Reach enough milestones to unlock all city services in a single city.
Key to the City
Unlock each building available in the base game.
Six Figures
Reach a population of 100,000.
Go Anywhere
Have 20 active transport lines. These can be passenger or cargo lines or any mix of the two.
The Size of Golf Balls!
Experience a hailstorm.
Out for a Spin
Experience a tornado.
Now They're All Ash Trees
Experience a forest fire.
Zero Emission
Have a city that produces electricity by only using renewable energy sources.
Up and Away!
Build any airport.
Making a Mark
Build 5 signature buildings in a single city.
Everything the Light Touches
Unlock 150 map tiles in a single city.
Calling the Shots
Have 5 city policies active simultaneously.
Wide Variety
Create 10 different districts in a single city and assign policies to each.
Executive Decision
Assign a policy to a city district.
All Smiles
Have at least 1000 citizens and an average happiness rating of 75%.
You Little Stalker!
Follow a citizen's lifepath from childhood to old age.
The Good Stuff
Listen to two different radio stations around the clock each.
I Made This
Use the editor to make an asset of any other type than map.
Cartography
Use the editor to make a map.
The Explorer
Unlock 50 map tiles in a single city.
The Last Mile Marker
Reach milestone 20.
The Architect
Build 10 signature buildings in a single city.
Things Are Not Looking Up
Experience a rat infestation.
Four Seasons
Experience all four seasons by building a city in a climate with a snowy winter.
Spiderwebbing
Have 50 active transport lines. These can be passenger or cargo lines or any mix of the two.
This Is Not My Happy Place
Have at least 1000 citizens and an average happiness rating of 25%.
Simply Irresistible
Have at least 1000 citizens and a city attractiveness rating of 90.
Top of the Class
Build a city where at least 20% of the population has a university level of education.
Snapshot!
Use the photo mode to take a screenshot
The Deep End
Have a total loan of at least 200,000 in a single city.
Groundskeeper
Build 10 parks in a single city.
Colossal Gardener
Plant 100 trees or bushes with the landscaping tool in a single city.
Strength Through Diversity
Have buildings from all four zone types in a single city.
Squasher-Downer
Bulldoze a total of 1000 buildings.
A Little Bit of TLC
Have 10,000 citizens treated at medical clinics or hospitals in a single city.
Welcome, One and All!
Have a total of 10,000 tourist visits in a single city.
One of Everything
Build all unique city service buildings in a single city.