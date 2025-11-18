Her er alle de nominerte til The Game Awards 2025

HQ

I går ble endelig alle de nominerte til The Game Awards i desember offentliggjort. Utvalgte medier har plukket ut sine favoritter i løpet av den siste måneden, og det er flere interessante observasjoner å gjøre.

Den kanskje mest spennende er at Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 er nominert i ti kategorier - men faktisk har tolv nominasjoner (tre i kategorien Best Performance, der Ben Starr, Charlie Cox og Jennifer English alle er kandidater). Det er det høyeste noensinne, og slår God of War: Ragnarök og The Last of Us: Part 2, som "bare" hadde elleve nominasjoner.

Det er også verdt å merke seg at Death Stranding 2: On The Beach og Ghost of Yotei begge har syv nominasjoner, etterfulgt av Hades II med seks, Hollow Knight: Silksong med fem og Split Fiction med fire. Vi merker oss også at vi får et klassisk Nintendo vs. Sega-oppgjør, ettersom både Mario Kart World og Sonic Racing: Crossworlds er nominert i kategoriene Best Family og Best Sports/Racing. Vi vil snart finne ut hvem som er kongen av kartracing (selv om det selvfølgelig kan ende uavgjort eller med at ingen av dem vinner en pris).

Her er alle kategoriene med sine nominasjoner :

GAME OF THE YEAR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Hades II (Supergiant Games)Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST NARRATIVE

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Hades II (Supergiant Games)Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: SilksongDarren Korb, Hades IILorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Toma Otowa, Ghost of YōteiWoodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Erika Ishii, Ghost of YōteiJennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill fTroy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)Atomfall (Rebellion)Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST ONGOING

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Hades II (Supergiant Games)Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)Megabonk (Vedinad)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

BEST VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)Arken Age (VitruviusVR)Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

BEST ACTION

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)Hades II (Supergiant Games)Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST RPG

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

BEST FIGHTING

2XKO (Riot Games)Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

BEST FAMILY

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

The Alters (11 Bit Studios)FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

BEST ADAPTATION

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

007 First Light (IO Interactive)Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

CaedrelKai CenatMoistCr1TiKaLSakura MikoThe Burnt Peanut

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)DOTA 2 (Valve)League of Legends (Riot)Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)Valorant (Riot)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Gen.G - League of LegendsNRG - ValorantTeam Falcons - DOTA 2Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang BangTeam Vitality - Counter-Strike 2