Her er fremtidsplanene til World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Interessen for World of Warcrafts nyeste utvidelse Dragonflight har vært enorm, så hvordan planlegger studioet å vedlikeholde spillet og holde på denne interessen i året som kommer?

Via et blogginnlegg slår studioet fast at de kommer til å introdusere seks store oppdateringer i løpet av 2023, som vil tilby alt fra "Megadungeons" til nye Raids og selvfølgelig den kommende Trading Post.

"In total, we are planning to deliver six content patches, fairly evenly spaced, over the course of 2023. This will include two major updates, the traditional pillars of our expansions—with new zones, raids, and seasonal rewards—but in between those, we want to keep expanding and evolving our world with new world events, updates to systems, and evergreen holidays, new dungeon experiences, new narrative chapters and cinematics that can serve as epilogues or as prologues to the next major step in the adventure, and, most importantly of all, more opportunities for us to respond to feedback and change or add elements based on what we're hearing is most needed by our players."

Spiller du Dragonflight?