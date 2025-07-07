Here are the 16 qualified teams for the Esports World Cup's Rocket League tournament

HQ

One of the latter tournaments at the Esports World Cup will see the best Rocket League teams from around the world heading to Saudi Arabia to battle it out over a $1 million prize pool and for a batch of Club Points for their respective organisation too. This event will run between August 14 and 17, and with it around five weeks away, we now have the confirmed list of teams in attendance.

From the Europe region, Karmine Corp, Dignitas, Team Vitality, and Geekay Esports will all be present. As per North America, NRG, The Ultimates, Spacestation Gaming, and Gen.G Esports have qualified. Looking at OCE, both Wildcard and TSM will be present, wheel Furia and Team Secret reps the SAM region. Lastly, Team Falcons and Twisted Minds will appear from the MENA region, Virtus.pro from APAC, and FUT Esports from the SSA division.

Out of all of these teams, who do expect to come out on top and win the tournament?