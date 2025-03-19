Here is the bracket for the Call of Duty League's 2025 Major II tournament

HQ

It's almost time for the second of four Major tournaments to happen in the 2025 Call of Duty League season, as following several weeks of qualification and even a Minor tournament, the bracket is now set for the Major that is being hosted by OpTic Texas and will occur between March 20 and 23.

As per how the bracket looks, the top eight teams from Stage 2 find themselves in the Winners bracket, but the bottom four are all immediately seeded in the Elimination bracket, where they risk being knocked out after just one loss.

With this in mind, the four first matches in the Winners side are as follows:



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach



Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vancouver Surge



Atlanta Faze vs. Minnesota Rokkr



Toronto Ultra vs. Cloud9 New York



The four teams waiting in the Elimination side includes host team OpTic Texas. As per who they - and Miami Heretics, Vegas Falcons (who are still yet to win a game this season...), and Los Angeles Guerrillas - will be seeded against, we'll know after the first round of Winners matches.

Who do you think is the favourite to win the Major II tournament?