Karmine Corp claims Rocket League Championship Series Birmingham Major title

Rocket League esports returned to the UK over the weekend for a major tournament that took place in Birmingham. The event, known simply as the Birmingham Major, saw 16 of the top teams from around the world in attendance, and after a few days of action, we now have a victor to highlight.

The title ended up going to Karmine Corp, who managed to overcome The Ultimates in a dominant finale that culminated in a 4-0 thrashing. It should be said that Karmine Corp proved to be a bit of a monster at this event, as the squad only dropped a handful of rounds across the entirety of the tournament, with perhaps their weakest performance coming in the first round of the playoffs.

This result means that Karmine Corp are heading home with $102,000 in prize money, as well as a boatload of RLCS Points that will come in handy in securing placement at the World Championship at the end of the season.