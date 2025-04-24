Karmine Corp turned down Epic Games' Rocket League decal deal

HQ

If you're wondering why Karmine Corp isn't one of the many esports organisations with decals in Rocket League this year, the simple reason is that the French team decided to decline Epic Games' offer to include them. This has been affirmed by CEO Athur Perticoz in a statement on X where he notes that the offer "did not reflect our perception of the value of our brand."

Perticoz claims that each organisation is now being offered the same deal to be included in the game as cosmetics and decals, whereas before it was based on sales with a percentage per purchase.

Despite having a disappointing 2024 in the Rocket League esport scene, Karmine Corp is upset that the offer is based on sales in 2024, something that it considers as "unsuitable given our history of past years."

Perticoz does note that "our discussions with Epic were respectful (thank you for their time) but fruitless. We simply decided not to accept an offer that was lower than our expectations (for a decal made in 5 days)."

He also states that "it's a business decision that doesn't erase the encouraging progress made by Blast and Epic in esports: event production, marketing deals for clubs, improved scheduling, and even the quality of trophies.

"We love this game and have supported it for several years. The KC has always been an ally of the publisher and organizer, but we can't say yes to everything.

"I'm sorry that you (the fans) are being punished by our decision, but I hope you understand that the club must protect its interests. This year, there will be no decal, but we will compensate with a shower of trophies."