Mafia III har solgt syv millioner eksemplarer

Ikke alle var like fornøyde med Mafia III. Faktisk var mange ganske skuffede over både Mafia II og Mafia III, og ser på dem som litt billige kloner av Grand Theft Auto-serien, men likevel har de begge klart å bli store suksesser for utgiveren 2K Games.

Til tross for relativt middelmådige anmeldelser så har Mafia III faktisk klart å selge over syv millioner eksemplarer. Dette fremgår i Take-Twos seneste finansrapport (via WCCFTech), hvor president Karl Slatoff slår fast at serien forblir viktig for Take-Two, så vi kan godt forvente å se noe nytt, også etter Mafia: Trilogy.

"In terms of the Mafia opportunity, Mafia has been an incredibly successful franchise for us over a long period of time between Mafia, Mafia II, Mafia III. And just to give you an idea, Mafia III has already sold in about 7 million units or so. Mafia II was also incredibly successful and the first one as well, so it's been a significant contributor for us. We're really excited about the trilogy. It is the same three games, but there's obviously lots of improvements in the games. The Mafia 1 going to be basically completely remade. It's not fully really made, but there's going to be new tech, there's going to be new voice acting, new game-intend, gimmicks and a lot more than that. So there is quite a bit of work that's going into bringing up the trilogy."

