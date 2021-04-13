Mange PlayStation 3-spill kan plutselig ikke oppdateres

Du ser på Annonser

Forrige måned bekreftet Sony at PlayStation Store på PlayStation 3, PSP og PS Vita stenger i sommer. Det betyr at du ikke lenger vil kunne kjøpe nye spill og DLC til disse formatene, men du vil fortsatt kunne laste ned spill du allerede har kjøpt.

Men det virker som at de dårlige nyhetene ikke stopper der. Flere brukere på PSN Profiles-forumet har den siste tiden rapportert at man ikke lenger kan oppdatere visse spill. Deriblant flere tungvektere som Gran Turismo 5, Journey, Little Big Planet: Game of the Year Edition og Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. Det betyr at om du eier disse og vil laste dem ned på nytt, må du nøye deg med en uoppdatert versjon.

Og for å gjøre et allerede trist problem enda verre har brukere også notert at det i visse tilfeller ikke går an å laste ned DLC man har kjøpt, fordi det krever en oppdatert versjon av spillet. De som tenker at de kommer utenom dette ved å kjøpe spillet på disk, slipper heller ikke unna da heller ikke disse spillene kan oppdateres. PSN Profiles-brukeren DeidaraTV har satt sammen en liste over spill som har problemet, og det kan godt hende det gjelder flere, bare at det ikke er blitt oppdaget enda:



007 Legends - (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]



Battlefield 4 - (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]



Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - (USA, Disc) [*Some players are having trouble downloading the Patch regardless of Region*]



Colin McRae: Dirt 2 - (JPN, Disc) [*N/A*]



Dante's Inferno - (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]



Dark Void - (EU, Disc) [*Some players are having trouble downloading the Patch regardless of Region. The problem can be fixed: "boot-up the game then let it sit on the patch notification screen until the Hard Drive light stops flashing. Once the light stops flashing, press X to start the download"*]



Dead Nation - (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]



Fuel - (JPN, Disc) [*N/A*]



Dungeon Siege III - (EU, Disc) [*If you install the DLC before installing the game data, a Data error will occur. The problem can be fixed: deleting the DLC Data and later it will be possible to start and install the Patch and re-download the DLC correctly.*]



Flow - (USA, Digital) [*N/A*]



Ghostbusters: The Video Game - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Gran Turismo 5 - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle - (EU, Disc) [*Campaign+Characters DLC no more available in PS Store* - Platinum/100% OBTAINABLE]



Journey - (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]



Just Cause 2 - () [*Some players are having trouble downloading the Patch regardless of Region. The problem can be fixed: "boot-up the game then let it sit on the patch notification screen until the Hard Drive light stops flashing. Once the light stops flashing, press X to start the download"*]



Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Little Big Planet: Game of the Year Edition - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom - (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]



Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Need for Speed: Shift - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Need for Speed: The Run - (USA, Digital) [*N/A*]



NHL 10 - (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]



NHL 15 - (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]



Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising - (JPN, Disc) [*N/A*]



Payday 2 - (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]



Savage Moon - (USA, Digital) [*N/A*]



Smash Cars! - (EU, Digital) [*N/A*]



SOCOM 4: U.S. Navy SEALs - (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]



SOCOM: Special Forces - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Soul Calibur IV - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Street Fighter III 3rd Strike Online Edition - (USA, Digital) [*Some players are having trouble downloading the Patch regardless of Region*]



Tekken Tag Tournament 2 - (USA, Disc) [*N/A*]



Top Spin 3 - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Twisted Metal - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



White Knight Chronicles International Edition - (EU, Disc) [*N/A*]



Forhåpnetligvis er dette noe Sony kan og er villige til å fikse.

Takk, Destructoid