Marvel vs. Capcom 3-produsent forlater Capcom

Ryota Niitsuma, som har vært produsent for Marvel vs. Capcom 3 og Tatsunoko vs. Capcom annonserte nylig at han forlater Capcom.

På Twitter har han skrevet følgende:

"I was able to accomplish many things thanks to your love and support. Words themselves don't seem to be enough for this situation, but allow me to say 'Thank you!' to all of you.

Fighting games will always be important to Capcom, and it's thanks to all of you that Capcom can make them. Your support is greatly appreciated!"

Han sier ikke hvorfor han forlater Capcom, men han har sagt at han vil fortsette i spillindustrien som produsent.