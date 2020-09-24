Marvel's Avengers fikser irriterende svakhet

Du ser på Annonser

Ingen kan vel være uenige i at Marvel's Avengers burde tatt noen ekstra uker eller måneder med finpuss før det ble lansert, men utviklerne har i alle fall jobbet på spreng med å fikse en rekke problemer de siste ukene. Nå har det begynt å bli mer fokus på spillernes tilbakemeldinger også.

Crystal Dynamics og Eidos Montreal har offentliggjort listen over endringer dagens oppdatering gjør i Marvel's Avengers, og en av tingene som gleder meg er at Captain America endelig kan slå seg gjennom de store dørene det kan skjule seg både bokser og fanger bak. I tillegg har det blitt gjort en rekke andre små justeringer av både helter og fiender, en drøss med kjente problemer skal ha blitt fikset og Mega Hives skal ha større sannsynlighet for å gi oss noe bra. Som kompensasjon for problemene den siste tiden vil også alle som logger inn før klokken 19 den 1. oktober belønnes med 250 Polychoron og 500 Uru.

Her er alle endringene og noe som fikses i nærmeste fremtid:

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

Various Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative fixes, including:





Various Crash & Stability fixes



Fixed a rare issue when selecting "Once an Avenger" inadvertently sent the player to the wrong mission.



Fixed an issue keeping some mission chains from completing properly when all requirements are met. (Example: Reigning Supreme)



COMBAT

Various combat fixes/tuning, including:





Captain America can now smash through doors.



Fixed an issue where overcharge meters were inappropriately decreasing during a team finisher.



Tuning:





Improved responsiveness when entering sprint flight from jumping as Iron Man.



Improved responsiveness for light air hammer attacks as Thor.



Improved reliability of Iron Man's Thruster Uppercut.



Improved presentation of Captain America's sprinting block.*



Tuned the SPIN Keeper's standard attack, reduced heroic drain, and added an offscreen attack indicator.



Tuning to Adept Drone, Synthoid, and Keeper:





Added new standard attack to Drone and Keeper.



Adjusted homing attack to happen less frequently.



Adjusted homing projectile to be more balanced.



Increased global cooldown for all quantum homing projectile attacks.



Adjusted quantum shard projectiles so they are no longer unblockable.



GEAR, CHALLENGES, & REWARDS

Various Gear, Challenges, & Reward fixes/tuning including:





Addressed an issue where refreshing a missing weekly mission would result in a crash. Weekly missions should now appear as intended. We've temporarily disabled refreshing incomplete challenges; full functionality will be restored in the next update.



Addressed an issue where Villain Sectors would not properly refresh, which caused players to miss out on weekly rewards.



Fixed additional issues that prevented daily requisitions from clearing as intended.



Granted players the Iconic Iron Man outfit if they lost it due to an outfit bug.



Fixed a broken Legendary reward that was incorrectly set to Power Level 1.



Addressed issues with how the Insurmountable perk was being applied to gear drops.



Fixed an issue where some users would not be granted any rewards upon completing an Elite Heroic Hive run.



Guarded against a specific scenario that caused Kamala to lose a skill point. We are still investigating retroactive fixes.



Adjusted loot tables in Mega Hives to increase the chances additional loot will be awarded.



PC Specific Fixes:





Addressed a rare bug that results in a player's Hero Level being reset, usually following a multiplayer connection issue.



Xbox Specific Fixes:





Addressed a rare bug that results in a player's Hero Level being reset, usually following a multiplayer connection issue.



Upcoming Changes

We are in the final stages of testing the following features, and hope to have them rolled out in a near-term patch:

