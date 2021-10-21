Norsk
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy tar ikke 150GB plass på PC likevel

Nylig fremgikk det via Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PC-kravene på Steam at spillet ville kreve 150GB plass. Men nå har Eidos Montreal heldigvis slått fast at det ikke er i nærheten tilfellet.

Via et innlegg på Twitter har folkene bal bekreftet at det heller er 80GB, og at den første utmeldingen var feil.

"Hey everyone! We wanted to give you an update on the final size of the PC version of the game, which will not be 150 GB. The team is in the last stages of optimizing the final game and we can confirm the file size will be approximately 80 GB at launch."

Hvordan feilen oppstod vites ikke. Spille tirsdag neste uke.

