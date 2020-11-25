Microsoft Flight Simulator får massiv USA-oppdatering

Du ser på Annonser

Den første World Update som Asobo Studio og Microsoft lanserte til Microsoft Flight Simulator var for å forbedre Japan, som du kan se i traileren over. Nå har en ny World Update blitt sluppet og denne gangen er det USA som har blitt polert på.

Ifølge Xbox Wire kan vi se frem mot følgende helt uten ekstra kostnad:

"World Update II: USA features an improved digital elevation model with resolution up to one meter, new aerial textures that significantly improve the appearance in several states across the country, and four new hand-crafted airports (Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Friday Harbor, and New York Stewart). We've also made visual improvements to 48 other airports and added 50 new high-fidelity points of interest across the country to make your state-side journey stunning in every way."

Nedenfor kan du ta en titt på USA etter oppdateringens forbedringer.