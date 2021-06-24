Microsoft vil gjerne lage et nytt Killer Instinct

Rebooten av Rares slåssespillklassiker Killer Instinct fra 2013 var en av de bedre lanseringstitlene til Xbox One og et ganske solid spill i seg selv. Etter tre sesonger og flere oppdateringer stoppet utviklerne deres arbeid på spillet, og siden har vi ikke hørt noe mer om serien.

Det betyr imidlertid ikke at Killer Instinct har gått i glemmeboken. Fans har ytret ønske om et nytt spill, og nå forteller Xbox-sjef Phil Spencer at muligheten for dette har blitt diskutert internt hos Microsoft.

"There are so many good games in our catalogue that we'd love to visit," forteller Phil Spencer til podcasten Dropped Frames. "The response when we redid KI at the launch of Xbox One was fantastic. I will just say, Matt [Matt Booty, chef for Xbox Game Studios] and I have discussed KI many times and where we would like to go with it and it's not out of our minds that—it might be out of our minds—but it's in our hearts and in our minds that we want to continue to do something with KI."

Spencer sier også litt om hva som skal til for at spillet kan bli en realitet:

"It's about finding the right team and the right opportunity, but it is not due to any kind of lack of desire on our part that we're not doing more with KI because we love the franchise and the community response."

For ikke så lenge siden fortalte utvikleren av Killer Instinct fra 2013, Iron Galaxy Studios, at de ikke ville utelukke Killer Instinct 2, så muligheten er så absolutt til stede.