Horizon Forbidden West

Miles Morales, Forbidden West og Sackboy kommer til PlayStation 4 også

Til å starte med så det ut til at Sony holdt fast i at deres kommende førstepartseksklusiver skulle være eksklusive til PlayStation 5, for å vise hva den nye maskinen kan. Men i starten blir det ikke helt sånn likevel.

I et innlegg på PlayStation Blog fremgår det nemlig at Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West og Sackboy: A Big Adventure også kommer til PlayStation 4:

"Additionally, we know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we're happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch," sier CEO Jim Ryan.

Kommer du til å spille noen av disse på PS4?

Horizon Forbidden West

