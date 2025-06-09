Movistar KOI crowned LEC Spring Playoffs champion

HQ

While winning the Winter Split is an important task, it's not nearly as important as winning the Spring and Summer Splits. Why? Because these feature direct invitations to many of the League of Legends season's biggest tournaments, with Summer opening the doors to Worlds, and Spring being the springboard to the Mid-Season Invitational and the Esports World Cup.

Talking about the Spring Split, the Playoffs came to a close over the weekend, and after a thrilling tournament filled with twists and turns, Movistar KOI came out on top. This was quite a surprising turn of events as Movistar KOI lost the upper bracket finals to G2 Esports, dropping into the elimination bracket where it had to overcome Karmine Corp, narrowly defeating the French team 3-2. This then set the Spanish team up for a rematch against the German G2, where it proved to have learned from its mistakes, winning the match in a convincing 3-1 fashion.

This means that Movistar KOI has now punched its ticket to both the Mid-Season Invitational in late June and the Esports World Cup in late July. Granted, they won't be the only LEC team in attendance, as G2 also netted spots to both for reaching the grand finals of the Spring Split.