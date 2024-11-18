Nominasjonene til The Game Awards 2024: alle kandidatene til Årets spill
Alle nominerte til The Game Awards 2024 er kunngjort. Prisutdelingen finner sted 12. desember.
HQ
The Game Awards 2024-nominasjonene har nettopp blitt kunngjort av Geoff Keighley. I en livestream med Keighley som vert, ble alle de nominerte bekreftet tre uker før The Game Awards, som finner sted 12. desember.
Dette er alle de nominerte, inkludert kategoriene for Game of the Year (GOTY), Best Game Direction, samt noen eSports-kategorier. Og ja, det var tidligere kjent at DLC-er og utvidelser er kvalifisert for store priser...
Årets spill
ASTRO BOT
Balatro
Svart myte: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse
Metapahor ReFantazio
Beste spillregi
ASTRO BOT
Balatro
Black Myth: Wuking
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse
Metapahor ReFantazio
Beste actionspill
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Stellar Blade
Beste action/eventyr
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Beste RPG
Dragon's Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse
Som en drage Uendelig rikdom
Metafor: ReFantazio
Beste kampspill
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Multiversus
Tekken 8
Beste sports-/racerspill
F1 24
EA FC 25
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Beste sim-/strategispill
Mytologiens tidsalder gjenfortalt
Frostpunk 2
Kunitsu Gami: Gudinnens vei
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Innovasjon tilgjengelig
Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws
Beste familiespill
Astro Bot
Prinsesse Peach Showtime
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Den heldige godseieren
Beste indiespill
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei og laserøynene
Neva
UFO 50
Beste debutindiespill
Animal Well
Balatro
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
Den heldige godseieren
Beste VR/AR-spill
Arizona Sunshine
Asgards vrede 2
Batman Arkham Shadow
Metal Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Beste flerspiller
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Beste fortelling
Final Fantasy VII gjenfødelse
Som en drage: Uendelig rikdom
Metafor Re:Fantazio
Senua's Saga Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
Beste art direction
Astro Bot
Den svarte myten Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Metafor Re:Fantazio
Neva
Beste filmmusikk og musikk
ASTRO BOT
Final Fantasy VII gjenfødelse
Metafor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Beste ytelse
Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hannah Telle - Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
Beste mobilspill
AFK Journey
Balatro
Withering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Pokemon TCGP
Beste lyddesign
Astro Bot
Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Senua's Saga Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
Beste pågående spill
Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Games for Impact
Nærmere avstanden
Indika
Neva
Life is Strange Double Exposure
Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera Zau
Beste støtte fra fellesskapet
Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man's Sky
Beste filmatisering
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Som en drage Yakuza
Tomb Raider Legenden om Lara Croft
Mest etterlengtede spill
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Grand Theft Auto VI
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Beste innholdsskaper
CaseOh
Illojuan
Techno Gamers
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
Beste eSport-spill
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
Mobile legender Bang Pang
Valorant
Beste eSport-utøver
33
Aleksib
Chovy
Faker
Zywoo
Zmjjkk
Beste eSport-lag
Bilibili Gaming
Gen.G
Navi
T1
Team Liquid
Game Awards vil bli avholdt torsdag 12. desember, med start kl. 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30+1a GMT. Hvilken er din favoritt til å bli valgt som GOTY 2024?