Nominasjonene til The Game Awards 2024: alle kandidatene til Årets spill

The Game Awards 2024-nominasjonene har nettopp blitt kunngjort av Geoff Keighley. I en livestream med Keighley som vert, ble alle de nominerte bekreftet tre uker før The Game Awards, som finner sted 12. desember.

Dette er alle de nominerte, inkludert kategoriene for Game of the Year (GOTY), Best Game Direction, samt noen eSports-kategorier. Og ja, det var tidligere kjent at DLC-er og utvidelser er kvalifisert for store priser...

Årets spill



ASTRO BOT



Balatro



Svart myte: Wukong



Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree



Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse



Metapahor ReFantazio



Beste spillregi



ASTRO BOT



Balatro



Black Myth: Wuking



Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree



Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse



Metapahor ReFantazio



Beste actionspill



Black Myth: Wukong



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Helldivers 2



Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2



Stellar Blade



Beste action/eventyr



Astro Bot



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown



Silent Hill 2



Star Wars Outlaws



Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom



Beste RPG



Dragon's Dogma 2



Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree



Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse



Som en drage Uendelig rikdom



Metafor: ReFantazio



Beste kampspill



Dragon Ball Sparking Zero



Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising



Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection



Multiversus



Tekken 8



Beste sports-/racerspill



F1 24



EA FC 25



NBA 2K25



Top Spin 2K25



WWE 2K24



Beste sim-/strategispill



Mytologiens tidsalder gjenfortalt



Frostpunk 2



Kunitsu Gami: Gudinnens vei



Manor Lords



Unicorn Overlord



Innovasjon tilgjengelig



Call of Duty Black Ops 6



Diablo 4



Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown



Star Wars Outlaws



Beste familiespill



Astro Bot



Prinsesse Peach Showtime



Super Mario Party Jamboree



Zelda Echoes of Wisdom



Den heldige godseieren



Beste indiespill



Animal Well



Balatro



Lorelei og laserøynene



Neva



UFO 50



Beste debutindiespill



Animal Well



Balatro



Manor Lords



Pacific Drive



Den heldige godseieren



Beste VR/AR-spill



Arizona Sunshine



Asgards vrede 2



Batman Arkham Shadow



Metal Hellsinger VR



Metro Awakening



Beste flerspiller



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Helldivers 2



Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2



Super Mario Party Jamboree



Tekken 8



Beste fortelling



Final Fantasy VII gjenfødelse



Som en drage: Uendelig rikdom



Metafor Re:Fantazio



Senua's Saga Hellblade II



Silent Hill 2



Beste art direction



Astro Bot



Den svarte myten Wukong



Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree



Metafor Re:Fantazio



Neva



Beste filmmusikk og musikk



ASTRO BOT



Final Fantasy VII gjenfødelse



Metafor: ReFantazio



Silent Hill 2



Stellar Blade



Beste ytelse



Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Hannah Telle - Life is Strange: Double Exposure



Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws



Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2



Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2



Beste mobilspill



AFK Journey



Balatro



Withering Waves



Zenless Zone Zero



Pokemon TCGP



Beste lyddesign



Astro Bot



Call of Duty Black Ops 6



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Senua's Saga Hellblade II



Silent Hill 2



Beste pågående spill



Destiny 2



Diablo IV



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



Helldivers 2



Games for Impact



Nærmere avstanden



Indika



Neva



Life is Strange Double Exposure



Senua's Saga Hellblade 2



Tales of Kenzera Zau



Beste støtte fra fellesskapet



Baldur's Gate 3



Final Fantasy XIV



Fortnite



Helldivers 2



No Man's Sky



Beste filmatisering



Arcane



Fallout



Knuckles



Som en drage Yakuza



Tomb Raider Legenden om Lara Croft



Mest etterlengtede spill



Death Stranding 2: On The Beach



Ghost of Yotei



Grand Theft Auto VI



Metroid Prime 4: Beyond



Monster Hunter Wilds



Beste innholdsskaper



CaseOh



Illojuan



Techno Gamers



TypicalGamer



Usada Pekora



Beste eSport-spill



Counter-Strike 2



Dota 2



League of Legends



Mobile legender Bang Pang



Valorant



Beste eSport-utøver



33



Aleksib



Chovy



Faker



Zywoo



Zmjjkk



Beste eSport-lag



Bilibili Gaming



Gen.G



Navi



T1



Team Liquid



Game Awards vil bli avholdt torsdag 12. desember, med start kl. 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30+1a GMT. Hvilken er din favoritt til å bli valgt som GOTY 2024?