Nominasjonene til The Game Awards 2024: alle kandidatene til Årets spill

Alle nominerte til The Game Awards 2024 er kunngjort. Prisutdelingen finner sted 12. desember.

The Game Awards 2024-nominasjonene har nettopp blitt kunngjort av Geoff Keighley. I en livestream med Keighley som vert, ble alle de nominerte bekreftet tre uker før The Game Awards, som finner sted 12. desember.

Dette er alle de nominerte, inkludert kategoriene for Game of the Year (GOTY), Best Game Direction, samt noen eSports-kategorier. Og ja, det var tidligere kjent at DLC-er og utvidelser er kvalifisert for store priser...

Årets spill


  • ASTRO BOT

  • Balatro

  • Svart myte: Wukong

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse

  • Metapahor ReFantazio

Beste spillregi


  • ASTRO BOT

  • Balatro

  • Black Myth: Wuking

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse

  • Metapahor ReFantazio

Beste actionspill


  • Black Myth: Wukong

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Helldivers 2

  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

  • Stellar Blade

Beste action/eventyr


  • Astro Bot

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Silent Hill 2

  • Star Wars Outlaws

  • Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Beste RPG


  • Dragon's Dogma 2

  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Final Fantasy VII Gjenfødelse

  • Som en drage Uendelig rikdom

  • Metafor: ReFantazio

Beste kampspill


  • Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

  • Multiversus

  • Tekken 8

Beste sports-/racerspill


  • F1 24

  • EA FC 25

  • NBA 2K25

  • Top Spin 2K25

  • WWE 2K24

Beste sim-/strategispill


  • Mytologiens tidsalder gjenfortalt

  • Frostpunk 2

  • Kunitsu Gami: Gudinnens vei

  • Manor Lords

  • Unicorn Overlord

Innovasjon tilgjengelig


  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6

  • Diablo 4

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • Star Wars Outlaws

Beste familiespill


  • Astro Bot

  • Prinsesse Peach Showtime

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

  • Den heldige godseieren

Beste indiespill


  • Animal Well

  • Balatro

  • Lorelei og laserøynene

  • Neva

  • UFO 50

Beste debutindiespill


  • Animal Well

  • Balatro

  • Manor Lords

  • Pacific Drive

  • Den heldige godseieren

Beste VR/AR-spill


  • Arizona Sunshine

  • Asgards vrede 2

  • Batman Arkham Shadow

  • Metal Hellsinger VR

  • Metro Awakening

Beste flerspiller


  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Helldivers 2

  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

  • Tekken 8

Beste fortelling


  • Final Fantasy VII gjenfødelse

  • Som en drage: Uendelig rikdom

  • Metafor Re:Fantazio

  • Senua's Saga Hellblade II

  • Silent Hill 2

Beste art direction


  • Astro Bot

  • Den svarte myten Wukong

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Metafor Re:Fantazio

  • Neva

Beste filmmusikk og musikk


  • ASTRO BOT

  • Final Fantasy VII gjenfødelse

  • Metafor: ReFantazio

  • Silent Hill 2

  • Stellar Blade

Beste ytelse


  • Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Hannah Telle - Life is Strange: Double Exposure

  • Humberly Gonzalez - Star Wars Outlaws

  • Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2

  • Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

Beste mobilspill


  • AFK Journey

  • Balatro

  • Withering Waves

  • Zenless Zone Zero

  • Pokemon TCGP

Beste lyddesign


  • Astro Bot

  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Senua's Saga Hellblade II

  • Silent Hill 2

Beste pågående spill


  • Destiny 2

  • Diablo IV

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

Games for Impact


  • Nærmere avstanden

  • Indika

  • Neva

  • Life is Strange Double Exposure

  • Senua's Saga Hellblade 2

  • Tales of Kenzera Zau

Beste støtte fra fellesskapet


  • Baldur's Gate 3

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

  • No Man's Sky

Beste filmatisering


  • Arcane

  • Fallout

  • Knuckles

  • Som en drage Yakuza

  • Tomb Raider Legenden om Lara Croft

Mest etterlengtede spill


  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • Ghost of Yotei

  • Grand Theft Auto VI

  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Beste innholdsskaper


  • CaseOh

  • Illojuan

  • Techno Gamers

  • TypicalGamer

  • Usada Pekora

Beste eSport-spill


  • Counter-Strike 2

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • Mobile legender Bang Pang

  • Valorant

Beste eSport-utøver


  • 33

  • Aleksib

  • Chovy

  • Faker

  • Zywoo

  • Zmjjkk

Beste eSport-lag


  • Bilibili Gaming

  • Gen.G

  • Navi

  • T1

  • Team Liquid

Game Awards vil bli avholdt torsdag 12. desember, med start kl. 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30+1a GMT. Hvilken er din favoritt til å bli valgt som GOTY 2024?

