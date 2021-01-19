Nye detaljer om S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Du ser på Annonser

Nylig mottok vi en spennende såkalt "in-engine teaser" fra det kommende S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2., som du kan se nedenfor inntil videre, men nå har vi også fått litt mer informasjon om spillet.

Den kommer gjennom et innlegg fra utvikleren på Xbox Wire, hvor de blant annet avslører at hovedpersonen heter "Skif".

"A long and tedious road. The hostile and treacherous Zone. Unbelievable treasures that might cost you everything. A blood trial, separating your old life from a new one... It's time for a taste of how the game actually feels. Fast-paced changes of scenery, ominous landscapes and the ever-present feeling of an inevitable danger. You're seeing this world through the eyes of a stalker named Skif— remember the codename, you will hear it a lot. Following the steps of its predecessors, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 introduces a completely new main protagonist. His actions will shape the new grand chapter in the history of the Zone."

Det er enda flere detaljer via linken ovenfor, og dessuten har utvikleren GSC slått fast at Xbox Series X-versjonen vil bli avviklet i 4K, samt støtte Ray Tracing.