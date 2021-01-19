Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Nye detaljer om S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser

Nylig mottok vi en spennende såkalt "in-engine teaser" fra det kommende S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2., som du kan se nedenfor inntil videre, men nå har vi også fått litt mer informasjon om spillet.

Den kommer gjennom et innlegg fra utvikleren på Xbox Wire, hvor de blant annet avslører at hovedpersonen heter "Skif".

"A long and tedious road. The hostile and treacherous Zone. Unbelievable treasures that might cost you everything. A blood trial, separating your old life from a new one... It's time for a taste of how the game actually feels. Fast-paced changes of scenery, ominous landscapes and the ever-present feeling of an inevitable danger. You're seeing this world through the eyes of a stalker named Skif— remember the codename, you will hear it a lot. Following the steps of its predecessors, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 introduces a completely new main protagonist. His actions will shape the new grand chapter in the history of the Zone."

Det er enda flere detaljer via linken ovenfor, og dessuten har utvikleren GSC slått fast at Xbox Series X-versjonen vil bli avviklet i 4K, samt støtte Ray Tracing.

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Relaterte tekster

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 reannonsert

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 reannonsert
NYHET. Skrevet av Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

De fleste regnet vel med at vi aldri ville få en skikkelig oppfølger til S.T.A.L.K.E.R. etter at GSC Game World ble lagt ned i 2011 etter flere år med snakk om S.T.A.L.K....



Loading next content


Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.